Welcome news to end a largely unwelcome year.

Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced he would lift the COVID-19-related restrictions placed on dining and sports, to mention two, on Monday, Jan. 4, as originally scheduled.

Which means that, in accordance with the resumption of competition guidelines set down by the PIAA, the earliest date for wrestling’s first competition is Friday, Jan. 8.

As athletic directors firm up schedules, coaches, wrestlers, parents and casual fans can let out the collective breath that has been held for the last three weeks.

Tournament update

The Elizabethtown Optimist Junior High Wrestling Tournament has been a staple of the local wrestling scene for 45 years. Conceived by Howard “Hob” Kroesen and sponsored by the Elizabethtown Optimist Club, the tournament was launched in 1976 as a vehicle for wrestlers in grades 7-9 to cap their season.

In its inaugural year, it was an “open” tournament but it gradually earned the blessing of the Lancaster-Lebanon League and became the unofficial junior high championships of the league. Held at Elizabethtown College’s Thompson Gym the first 25 years, scheduling conflicts with the college’s basketball program compelled the tournament to hit the road. Five different league schools hosted the tournament before it returned “home” to Elizabethtown High’s Daubert Gym in 2014.

As has been the case with so many tournaments this year, the pandemic has forced the suspension of the Optimist Tournament this year, according to Kroesen.

Restrictions on the number of competitors allowed — the standard number of competitors could reach as high as 18-20 per weight class in a normal year — as well as the number of fans permitted to attend made it impossible to carry on.

Hopes are high the tournament will resume in 2022 with the 46th edition.

In memoriam

While the Christmas season is one of glad tidings, we mourn the passing, at the age of 88, of Holmes R. “Homer” Mylin on Dec. 26.

Homer was a baseball “lifer” serving as a player, coach, scout and umpire and for many years as a local, district and regional director of American Legion Baseball.

He was also a longtime official for wrestling, serving over 40 years. He was one of several officials who worked the first Optimist Tournament — their only compensation a free lunch.

After hanging up his whistle and clicker, Homer remained active in sports driving school teams for Eshbach Bus Services. Always with a ready joke and a smile on his face.

In fact, I can’t recall a moment when I did not see Homer smile.

The season also marked the passing of Donald M. Harman at the age of 85.

While he was never directly involved in wrestling, Mr. Harman (it’s still odd to call him Don) was one of those educators who left a lasting mark. He had a way of reaching his students in the School District of Lancaster, specifically John F. Reynolds Junior High, that they looked forward to his class. Not every earth science teacher can make that claim.

A McCaskey grad who rode his skills on the gridiron to a notable football career at Gettysburg College, Don officiated football and track for 28 years and, succeeding the legendary Sam Thompson, he also was an extremely successful football and track coach at Reynolds, winning many mythical junior high football championships. On the cinders his teams excelled, but in the shadow of cross-town rival Edward Hand, the Alabama of local track and field.

