One tournament down, two to go.

Lancaster Catholic put a bow on its 15th L-L League championship last Thursday, topping Pequea Valley 60-33 in the finale before a jam-packed crowd at Manheim Township.

Up next, the District 3 playoffs, which get started on Monday — followed in a couple of weeks by the PIAA tournament.

Sports writer Jeff Reinhart drops by to chat everything L-L League girls hoops, including a look back at the spirited league tournament, as well as a preview of the upcoming District 3 playoffs.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

