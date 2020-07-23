Major League Baseball opens its abbreviated 60-game season tonight with the New York Yankees playing the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants, led by former Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Phils open their season Friday night when they host the Miami Marlins.

The Phillies odds to win the 2020 World Series are 59-1 as set by sportsbettingdime.com. The Dodgers at 5-1 are the favorite to be champs, while the Yankees at 11-2 rank second.

The Cincinnati Reds, who have Lancaster Catholic grad Travis Jankowski on their roster, are at 44-1. Derek Fisher, a Cedar Crest grad, and his Toronto Blue Jay teammates are 150-1, and the Kansas City Royals, who include catcher Cam Gallagher, a Manheim Township grad, are 450-1 to win the 2020 championship.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are 950-1 to win the title, while the Baltimore Orioles, at 2,000-1, are the least likely to win the Series, according to sportsbettingdime.

The Phillies over/under win total for the season is 29, while the Dodgers (36.5 wins) and Yankees (36) also lead the way in that category.

The odds for Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper to lead MLB in home runs is 75-1, while over/under for the superstar's homer total is 12.5.

Check out all the odds at sportsbetting.com or @SBD on Twitter, including who the favorites for Cy Young and MVP awards, odds a batter will hit .400, and over/under numbers for many categories including, most homers, most RBIs, most pitcher wins, saves and strikeouts.

OVER/UNDER HITTERS

1. Most HRs: 21.0

2. Most RBI: 48.5

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

3. Most Hits: 75.5

4. Most SB: 19.5

5. Highest BA: .364.5

6. Longest Hitting Streak: 19.5 games

OVER/UNDER PITCHERS

1. Most Wins: 8.0

2. Most Saves: 17.5

3. Most K's: 115.5

4. Innings Pitched: 75.5