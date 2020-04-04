Today's Lancaster sports celeb birthday -- April 4

Tom Herr

A 1974 Hempfield grad, where he was a three-sport star, Herr played 13 seasons in the majors. He was part of three St. Louis Cardinals teams that went to the World Series, including the 1982 championship squad.

The second baseman's best season was 1985. He hit .302, with 110 RBIs, finished fifth in the National League MVP voting that year and helped the Cardinals get to the World Series where they lost to the Kansas City Royals in seven games.

Playing a career-high 159 games, he compiled 49 extra-base hits, (38 doubles, three triples and eight home runs), led the NL with 13 sacrifice flies, had a .379 on-base percentage, a .416 slugging percentage, stole 31 bases, walked 80 times and struck out just 55 times during that '85 campaign.

And he was also voted to the all-star game that year.

Tom Herr's stats via baseball-reference.com

In addition to the Cardinals, who he was with for all or part of 10 seasons, Herr also played for Minnesota, Philadelphia, the New York Mets and San Francisco.

For his career, he batted .271 with, 1,450 hits, 254 doubles, 41 triples 28 homers, 574 RBIs, 53 sac flies, 188 stolen bases, 627 walks and 584 strike outs in 1,514 major league games.

Ozzie Smith's double-play partner with the Cardinals for many seasons, Herr had a career .989 fielding percentage.

Here's Herr talking about Cardinals teams of the 1980s.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Following his playing days, Herr took a couple years to coach and enjoy his sons' (Aaron and Jordan) sports teams.

He got back in the game as the first manager of the Lancaster Barnstormers when they opened play in the Atlantic League, and skippered the Stormers to their first championship in 2006, which was just their second season.

After a stint managing in the Washington Nationals minor league system, Herr later returned to the Barnstormers.

Here's Herr's press conference when he came back to, once again, guide the Stormers.

Now retired, Herr is enjoying his time with his family, especially his grandchildren.