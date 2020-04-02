Now we know where all that toilet paper is going.
The Howard University women's soccer team held an online "practice". But instead of using soccer balls, they kicked around toilet paper.
Here's a look at how the Bison are keeping in shape and keeping in touch, while keeping their physical distance.
When practice goes online #Howard #Soccer #RestoreTheOrder #HU #BleedBlue #HBCU #ncaasoccer #juggling #touches #toiletpaperchallenge #stayathomechallenge #socialdistancing #quarantine@HowardU @HUBisonSports @NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/VrjxSNyFw4— Howard University Women's Soccer (@HowardWSoccer) March 27, 2020
Having trouble keeping you sanity while dealing with the coronavirus? Here's something to br…