Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday he’d be “reasonable and realistic,’’ in exercising his newly-reinstated authority to limit the size of gathering in the Commonwealth.

A panel of three judges of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted Wolf’s request for a stay Thursday of an earlier decision, by District Judge William Stickman IV of Allegheny County, that Wolf’s COVID-19-related limits on gatherings to 25 people indoors and 250 outdoors was unconstitutional.

Stickman ruled on a lawsuit brought by business owners from Butler and Washington counties.

In an interview with PennLive after the stay was announced, Wolf signaled that the limit may not apply literally to all gatherings. Many Pennsylvania school districts are allowing gatherings of spectators at sports events beyond the 25/250 threshold.

“We’ve got to make sure that we’re being reasonable and realistic about how we do things,’’ Wolf said.

“I’m doing everything I can listening to folks, and continue to change as I did with restaurants, and we’ll continue to look and make sure that the guidelines we have in place are reasonable.”

“Right now, we’re back to the 250, but as I say, I’m working right now with school districts and others to do what we can to recognize the contexts that are different in every community. Stay tuned, we’re working on it as we speak.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On Sept. 21, Eastern Lancaster County School District increased its spectator limits at extracurricular events to 33% of capacity.

Since, then, Elizabethtown, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, and Warwick have adopted similar measures.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association said Thursday it is advising schools to stick to those measures.

“Based on Governor Wolf stating several times that ‘it is a local school decision,’ we will follow that and advise schools that they should make these decisions locally based on their adopted Health and Safety plans," PIAA Associate Executive Director Melissa Mertz said in a statement released Thursday.

The PIAA amended that later Thursday with the following statement published on its web site:

“PIAA interprets the Governor’s Order of the 25 (indoor) and 250 (outdoor) limitations on gatherings (spectators) are back in effect. PIAA is informing member schools of the decision and encourage them to consult their solicitors as to what they can and cannot do under the Governor’s reinstated order.

“For PIAA District and Inter-District playoffs, and absent revised guidance from the Governor, we will comply with the 25 (indoor) and 250 (outdoor) limitations on people in attendance at playoff contests.”