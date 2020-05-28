Youth, school and recreational sports are slowly on their way back in Pennsylvania, as part of Gov. Tom Wolf’s phased reopening plan for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to a question from Harrisburg’s ABC-27 Sports, Wolf's office issued the following statement Thursday:

“Organized sports are only permitted in counties in the green phase of the Governor’s phased reopening plan. Organized team sports and events are defined as physical activity directed by adult or youth leaders that involves rules and formal practice and competition.

“This includes school and club sports as well as youth and adult formal activities. Physical activity conducted as part of summer programming is allowed. Activities and games with little or no physical contact are recommended.”

Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Montour, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango, and Warren counties will move to the green phase Friday, Wolf’s office announced last week.

Lancaster County will remain in the red phase until June 5, when it is expected to be upgraded to yellow along with Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Northampton, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

Moving from red to yellow Friday are Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Schuylkill counties. A total of 39 counties are now at yellow.

What that news means for high school sports, however, remains unclear.

Commonwealth schools are closed, including their fields, gyms and weight rooms, until at least until June 30, the formal end of the 2019-20 school year. Many high school athletes and coaches are considering the following day, July 1, to be the day offseason workout programs may begin.

However, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors, at its meeting last week, gave executive director Robert Lombardi authority to allow offseason workouts if and when the state ends restrictions on organized sports, even if that happens before July 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health issued a statement Wednesday with guidelines for businesses in green-phase counties, that included the following: “Personal care services, including hair salons and barber shops, must operate by appointment only; appointments or reservations are also strongly recommended for gyms and spas.”

Lombardi said Thursday he has contacted the Governor’s office to ask if “gyms,’’ in this context, includes school athletic facilities.

“I’m waiting for some guidance on what ‘green’ means,’’ Lombardi said. “I believe it will come shortly.’’

The DOH’s Wednesday statement also includes guidelines for professional sports teams, which “are allowed to practice and play in the yellow and green phases of reopening without on-site or venue spectators if the team (or league) has developed a COVID-19 safety plan.’’

Such safety plans must be submitted for DOH approval, and must include “testing or screening and monitoring of all on-venue players and personnel.’’