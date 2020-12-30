HARRISBURG — High school sports in Pennsylvania will be up and running next week.

Gov. Tom Wolf banned extracurricular activities Dec. 11 as part of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The restrictions began Dec. 12, and were to end at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4. Wolf announced Wednesday they will not be extended.

That means winter sports teams may begin practicing Monday, and there will be games in basketball, wrestling, swimming, rifle and bowling as early as Friday, Jan. 8.

When the restrictions were announced nearly three weeks ago, local athletic directors built schedules based on a Jan. 4 start, fully aware that they would have to be scrapped if, as many suspected, the restrictions were extended.

“Something happened the way it was supposed to,’’ Lancaster-Lebanon League Executive Director Ron Kennedy said Wednesday. “That’s good news. That hasn’t happened, I don’t think, in the last eight months.’’

Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association by-laws normally call for at least 15 practices before teams can play games. The PIAA Board of Directors approved changes last week that will reduce the minimum number to 10, but also allow for the fact that some teams already had practices in before the shutdown.

In order to play or scrimmage Jan. 8, teams must have completed six or more practices before the shutdown, in which case they could practice every day from Jan. 4-7 to reach the 10-practice threshold.

Teams that had five practices pre-shutdown must practice five more times, and could play or scrimmage Jan. 9. Teams with four practices in must practice six more times before playing, teams with three must practice seven more, and so on.

Teams that have not yet practiced yet may begin playing after 10 practices.

In sports in which off-campus facilities are often used (bowling, gymnastics, rifle and swimming), five practices will be required before competition.

These changes are for winter sports only, and for the 2020-21 school year only.

“We’re a go on Monday, and we’re a go for Friday,’’ said Lancaster Catholic AD Rich Hinnemkamp, who added that all his school’s varsity teams have the requisite practices in, and will be playing the weekend of Jan. 8-9.

There is a full schedule of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys and girls basketball games Jan. 8.

“We’ve been preparing to begin (on that weekend),’’ said Hempfield AD Steve Polonus. “We’re back to business as usual at Hempfield.’’

Many of Wolf’s mitigation guidelines are still in place. Athletes and coaches will still be required to wear masks during practices and games, and practice social distance to the extent possible.

There are also gathering limits based on venue sizes that will limit spectators at games:

For indoor gatherings, 20% of capacity for venues with a capacity is 0-2,000 people; 15% for capacities of 2,001-10,000, and 10%, to a maximum of 3,750, for facilities holding more than 10,000.

Outdoor gatherings: 25% of capacity for facilities holding 0-2,000, 20% for facilities holding 2,001-10,000, and 15%, to a maximum of 7,500, for facilities holding more than 10,000.

The PIAA Board of Directors had scheduled a meeting for Wednesday, Jan. 6, in anticipation of the sports pause being extended. PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi said Wednesday the meeting was still on, but might be changed.