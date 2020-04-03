The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed. But we can take a look at a past Olympic competition that was the pinnacle of a Lancastrian's track career. Norwood "Barney" Ewell took home three medals from the 1948 London Olympics.

Ewell, a sprinter, earned silver medals in the 100-meter and 200-meter races at the '48 Olympics and won gold as a member of the U.S. 400-meter relay team.

Due to World War II, Ewell, who was 30 at the time of the London Games, lost both Olympic years (1940 and 1944) when he would have been in his prime.

During the war he served at Camp Kilmer in New Jersey, and Camp Pickett and Camp Lee, both in Virginia.

In a time when the rules of amateurism were strictly enforced, it was a financial hardship for Ewell to compete. Ewell, who was married with a 21-month old son at the time of the games, was helped by a fund started by LNP sports editors George Kirchner and Harold Eager.

Ewell was a record-setting star in high school and a member of the first McCaskey graduating class in 1938.

He also performed well at the Penn Relays when he was in junior high.

A Penn State alum, he was ranked No. 7 by the Penn Stater, the university's alumni magazine which chose "Penn State's 100 Greatest Athletes" in their 2019 July/August issue.

