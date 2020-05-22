Cancellations over coronavirus concerns continue to mount.

Here's another sports-related shutdown: Rugby.

USA Rugby and PA Rugby have pulled the plug on all high school, youth and adult leagues, wiping out the entire spring schedule and putting summer camps and tournaments on hold.

That meant no boys or girls rugby at Elizabethtown or Hempfield this spring; those schools sponsor teams, and draw players from schools all over Lancaster County, including Manheim Township, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg and Pequea Valley, among others.

PA Rugby governs the high school league.

The adult leagues are also taking a hit. Those seasons were set to begin in mid-March, but USA Rugby barred all matches, training and team gatherings back on March 20, putting everyone in rugby circles in a holding pattern.

“It’s kind of hard to stay six feet away from people in rugby because you’re out there tackling people for the game to work,” said Tricia Smoker, a longtime player and team official for the York Thorns women’s squad, who are part of the Roses Rugby Football Club.

Mike Capp coaches the Thorns, and he’s the president of said club. Capp was disappointed that all of the spring events were canceled, but he has his fingers crossed for a fall season.

“The tentative plan is for the league to start the weekend after Labor Day,” said Capp, a former coach for the Lancaster Roses, the local men’s adult team. “They’d like to have a 7- or 8-week season of division play, for men and women.”

The Roses Rugby Football Club participates in the Eastern PA Rugby Union and plays in the Mid-Atlantic Conference. The high school teams — Elizabethtown boys, Hempfield boys and Hempfield’s Penn Legacy girls squad, coached by Capp’s brother, Joe Capp — also play a fall schedule.

Rookie Rugby — for boys and girls ages 6-14 in Elizabethtown, Hempfield, Pequea Valley and Manheim Township — is set for later in June, with teams playing four non-contact games apiece at Stoner Park. That event is still on — for now — and is important for the growth of the sport in the area.

“A lot of the kids who play rugby, that’s their thing, so this has to be tough for them,” Smoker said. “It’s hard to miss something that you’ve put a lot of time and energy into.”

Here’s some good news: None of the local fall events have been canceled. The local high schools and adult leagues have fall seasons, and they’re hoping to be back out on the pitch by then.

Capp is optimistic that the annual Can-Am Rugby Tournament, the largest rugby tourney in North America, will be contested in late July in Saranac Lake and Lake Placid, New York.

It will be the 47th such tourney, and Capp said several Lancaster County teams — including the Pequea Exiles, Millersville Lost Land Pirates and Sugar & Spice — are slated to make that trip.

But rugby — like pretty much every other sport across the board — is at the mercy of COVID-19, and when Gov. Wolf, USA Rugby and PA Rugby give the green light to resume playing.

“We’ll remain hopeful,” Capp said, “and that’s all we can really do.”