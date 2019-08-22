The Cedar Crest Falcons beat the people they “should have” last season. They lost to the power sides on their schedule. It added up to 5-5, 2-4 and non-contention in tough Section One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League. The results were decisive both ways; Crest’s five wins were by a combined 204-75 and the five losses by 196-76.
But there’s enough experience returning, especially among the big guys around the line of scrimmage, to justify optimism in South Lebanon.
Coach Rob Wildasin came to L-L Media Day on Aug. 9 prepared to field at least one question: What will you do without Logan Horn? The four-year quarterback is now at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“We plan to keep playing football,” Wildasin said. “I tried to get the administration to cancel the season, but they wouldn’t go for it.”
Pretty sure he was kidding.
About the offense
“We always build our offense around our personnel,” Wildasin said. “I don’t think there’s a lot of mystery (about what that will entail).”
Meaning: Senior Tyler Cruz (658 yards, 13 TDs), who is getting Pennsylvania Conference and FCS college looks, is very good. He has a backup, sophomore Aadyn Richards, who is on Penn State’s radar after camping there this summer.
Four starters, and four seniors, return on the offensive line, led by veterans Andrew Foltz and T.J. Moore.
“We’re going to try to run the football,” Wildasin said.
That still involves serious quarterbacking, especially in a zone-option system. Horn’s replacement figures to be Chris Danz, son of former Falcons QB Chris Danz and grandson of Falcons coaching legend Norbie Danz.
Danz participated in the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana this summer. He also sustained an ankle injury this summer.
Wildasin mentioned two other QBs, juniors Dalton Reinhart and Tyrese Stewart, but dismissed Danz’s injury with, “We’ll be ready to go.”
About the defense
The D allowed 298 yards per game last year, second-best in the section. It played a lead role in what was nearly last season’s signature Friday night, a 16-10 near-miss against Section One tri-champion Manheim Township.
Similar results seem possible this time. Many of the above-mentioned O-linemen stock the defensive front. There’s also a high-level end in senior Eric Wawrzyniak. Senior Cole Miller, who’ll be Danz’s top receiving target on offense, should be one of the L-L’s best safeties.
There’s also a budding standout in Richards, the sophomore change-of-pace RB, who had 109 tackles and made all-section at inside linebacker last year as a freshman.
Final word
The schedule isn’t easy, including trips to York, Warwick and Manheim Township. The Falcons have won seven straight season-opening Cedar Bowls with neighboring rival Lebanon, but the Cedars appear to be bringing more weapons to the fight this time.
Big picture, this season looks a lot like last season. The Falcons sit around the middle of a tough Section One pack, probably an upset away from the postseason. They might have a physical and experienced enough group to pull it off.
“I don’t worry about what I can’t control,” Wildasin said. “Everything I can control, we can control, I think we do well.”