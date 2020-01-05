The 2019 portion of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls’ basketball schedule is in the rearview mirror, and the 26 local teams have hit the midway point of their slates and can now focus squarely on the section races.

Those chases — and the hunt for District 3 power points — will take center stage as the calendar flipped to January. Let the sprint to the finish line begin.

Three league teams have sole possession of first place in their respective sections as the week begins: Ephrata in Section 2, Lancaster Catholic in Section 4 and Lancaster Country Day in Section 5.

They all have showdowns on the horizon, and plenty of traffic right behind them, so there should/could be more movement — especially in Section 2, where something wacky seems to happen on every league night.

Meanwhile, Cedar Crest and Hempfield share the Section 1 lead — that tie will be broken on Tuesday, by the way — and Manheim Central and Solanco are knotted up atop the Section 3 heap, as teams begin jockeying for position at the top of the stretch.

Safe to say Hempfield will learn a lot about itself this week, with rival Manheim Township coming to Landisville on Friday. Huge week for the Black Knights.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

Here are a few key games to watch this week, plus some other notables from around the league ...

Manheim Township at Lebanon, Monday, 7:30 p.m.: These crossover games never end, do they? The Blue Streaks are in second place in Section 1, and the Cedars are in second place in Section 2, and neither team wants to fall any further behind in their respective chases. So circle this showdown. … Key kid: Last six games for Lebanon backcourt wizard Giahny Correa: 20.5 points, eight 3’s. Her matchup vs. Township defensive ace Ali Quinn will be must-see stuff. … LNP coverage from this game in Cedar Country on Monday.

Lancaster Country Day at Lancaster Mennonite, Tuesday, 7 p.m.: Country Day (9-0 overall, but idle since Dec. 21) is the league’s lone undefeated team, and the Cougars beat the Blazers 58-49 on Dec. 13. Mennonite hasn’t lost since, ripping off six wins in a row, and Mariah Wilson scored 30 or more points in five of those games. She’s on quite a tear. … Key kid: Country Day low-post enforcer Ashanti Duncan (16.4) has to own the paint and help the Cougars win the rebounding column here. Duncan scored 49 points in two games in Wyomissing’s holiday tourney. … FYI: One last Wilson nugget, in case you missed it: Hearing Albany and Delaware are among her early suitors in recruiting circles. Stay tuned.

Cedar Crest at Hempfield, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: The first-place tie in Section 1 will be snapped when the Falcons visit the Knights, who haven’t found themselves perched this high atop a section race in quite a while. Hempfield’s top priority: Slowing down Cedar Crest shooter Reese Glover (14.3, 25 3’s). … Key kids: Hempfield’s Lindsey Durkota (10.0) has been a consistent scorer for the Knights, but we’re anxious to see how Hempfield freshmen newbies Autumn Cook (7.8, 12 3’s) and Lauren Moffatt (6.0) handle the Falcons’ defense. … LNP coverage on the way from this first-place showdown on Tuesday.

Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: The Golden Mules swiped the Section 3 crown away from the Pioneers last winter, and Solanco finds itself tied for first with upstart Manheim Central. L-S is a game back, so this crowded section race could get another facelift this week. … Key kid: Last four games for Solanco sniper Jenna Dombach: 13.8 points, eight 3’s. L-S must mark her at the arc.

Warwick at Ephrata, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: Remember what we said about Section 2 wackiness? Last Friday, Warwick trailed defending champ Elizabethtown 24-10 at the half, but got a buzzer-beater from Tanner Armstrong, and some clutch foul shots from Lauren Pyle in a riveting 44-39 OT win against the shell-shocked Bears. Now the Warriors get first-place Ephrata in a backyard grudge-match, and the Mountaineers want no part of any Section 2 shenanigans. … Key kid: Ephrata’s Jocelyn Umana popped in a career-high 19 points in the Mounts’ win over Lebanon last Friday. She’s also a key defender in Ephrata’s scheme, and will be tasked with limiting Pyle (13.7, 13 3’s) and Jess Williamson (6.7, 12 3’s) in the backcourt.

Manheim Township at Hempfield, Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Both teams face a tricky week, with Township visiting Lebanon on Monday, and the Knights hosting Cedar Crest on Tuesday. As mentioned, Hempfield hasn’t been in this race for a while — its last section title was back in the 2004-05 season — so the Knights should know exactly where they stand come late Friday night, and there’s never any love lost when Township and Hempfield square off. … Key kid: Township soph Gianna Smith (7.6) has four double-digit scoring efforts, and she’s beginning to make a name for herself in Section 1 circles. … LNP coverage from this game coming Friday. What an enormous week for Hempfield.

Northern Lebanon at Elco, Friday, 7:30 p.m.: The Vikings took Lancaster Catholic to the wire last Friday, before the Crusaders gutted out a 50-47 OT win in Fredericksburg, handing Northern Lebanon its first loss this season. The Vikes and Elco are a game behind Lancaster Catholic, and the Raiders get their first crack at the Crusaders on Jan. 17, in a rematch of last year’s L-L League finale. The winner remains in the lead pack with Lancaster Catholic. Big, big Lebanon County backyard scrap game here. … Key kid: Elco’s Ashley Yoh (10.2) has five double-digit scoring efforts in a row, and she’s been a major bright spot in the Raiders’ offensive attack as a third go-to scorer behind Amanda Smith (12.8) and Kailey Eckhart (12.7, 5 3’s).

Catholic Shootout at York Catholic, Saturday: It’s the second Catholic Shootout event, featuring the top parochial schools in the area, and Holy Redeemer from District 2 in Wilkes-Barre is making the trip. It’s quite a field. Lancaster Catholic will take on Trinity in a battle of defending District 3 champs, while Lebanon Catholic will tangle with York Catholic, which is hosting the event this year; Lancaster Catholic hosted last season. Another fun game to circle here: Berks Catholic will take on defending PIAA champ Delone Catholic. … LNP coverage coming from York Catholic on Saturday.

TOP SCORERS: Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (27.6), Donegal’s Kiera Baughman (22.7), Manheim Township’s Katie Bushong (20.7), Northern Lebanon’s Zara Zerman (19.7), Pequea Valley’s Caroline Horst (18.4), Lebanon’s Giahny Correa (18.0), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (16.8), Lancaster Country Day’s Ashanti Duncan (16.4).

TOP 3-POINT SHOOTERS: Elizabethtown’s Ainsley Raybold (26), Cedar Crest’s Reese Glover (25), Lancaster Catholic’s Sommer Reeser (25), Lancaster Mennonite’s Arianna Newlin (24), Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (23), Northern Lebanon’s Zara Zerman (22), Columbia’s MacKenzie Burke (20).

NOTES: Lebanon Catholic skipper Patti Hower earned her 750th career coaching victory last Friday, when the Beavers beat Annville-Cleona. That leaves her 15 victories shy of snapping Lamar Kauffman’s L-L League record. He amassed 764 wins during his time with Lancaster Catholic. … Lancaster Catholic senior Sommer Reeser is next in line to join the 1,000-point club; she starts the week with 933 career points — 67 shy of a grand. … Elizabethtown coach John Myers earned his 75th career victory on Dec. 28, when his Bears beat Northeastern York in NY’s holiday tourney finale. … Garden Spot coach Kevin Gensemer needs four wins for 100 in his career. … Columbia coach Karl Kreiser needs two wins for 200 in his career — in two stints as the Crimson’s Tide skipper. … Pequea Valley coach Jason McDonald picked up his 75th career victory in mid-December, and he’s up to 78 career dubs for the Braves. … Cedar Crest coach Jim Donmoyer needs two wins for 150 in his career. … Lancaster Catholic coach Charlie Detz needs four wins for 150 in his career. ... Northern Lebanon coach Ken Battistelli needs nine wins for 200 in his career. … Two vet L-L League coaches that I do not have career records for are Lancaster Country Day’s Hilary Waltman and McCaskey’s Brian McCloud. If anyone can help me with that, great. … More L-L League players closing in on 1,000 career points: Lancaster Country Day’s Annabelle Copeland (882), Pequea Valley’s Caroline Horst (790), Ephrata’s Gabbie Gerola-Hill (776), Lancaster Country Day’s Kaela Stankiewicz (753). They are all seniors. … Players already in the 1,000-point club, as the week begins: Donegal’s Kiera Baughman (1,506 — program record), Northern Lebanon’s Zara Zerman (1,259), Manheim Township’s Katie Bushong (1,104), Lancaster Country Day’s Ashanti Duncan (1,098), Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (1,064). As noted, Reeser should be next. Wilson is the only junior in that group; everyone else is a senior. … LNP coverage on Thursday from Cocalico at Ephrata backyard rivalry nonleague clash. … L-L League girls basketball podcast returns this week; check for that early in the week. … L-L League Basketball Update video show also returns this week, with a report from Lampeter-Strasburg’s girls practice. Check for that mid-week. … Coming Monday: A fun feature story about a Solanco player from … Germany. Stay tuned.

SINGLE-GAME SCORING MARKS FOR 2019-20

34 points — Emma Drouillard, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Donegal, Dec. 16

34 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lancaster Country Day, Dec. 13

32 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Dec. 16

32 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lebanon Catholic, Dec. 16

31 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Garden Spot, Dec. 20

31 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Conestoga Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Pequea Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Constitution, Dec. 21

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Cocalico, Jan. 4

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Columbia, Dec. 10

30 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 7

30 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Daniel Boone, Dec. 27

30 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Brandywine Heights, Dec. 10

29 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Annville-Cleona, Dec. 20

28 points — Maddie Knier, Manheim Central vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 6

27 points — Giahny Correa, Lebanon vs. New Oxford, Dec. 28

27 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Oley Valley, Dec. 9

27 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. McCaskey, Dec. 28

26 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Dec. 6

25 points — Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day vs. Wyomissing, Dec. 28

25 points — Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata vs. Solanco, Dec. 12

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Biglerville, Dec. 6

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Dec. 18

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Blue Mountain, Dec. 7

