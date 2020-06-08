The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another popular local sporting event: This summer's 75th LNP Tournament will not include a Midget division for the first time in its history.

The division, for players of high school age, had been scheduled for July 12-14 in Lancaster’s Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Lancaster County Midget Baseball League could not free up dates to play the tournament while trying to squeeze its season between the potential opening of school fields July 1, and the start of fall sports practices in early August.

The two younger divisions of the tournament, among teams of the Lancaster County Youth Baseball League, have been rescheduled from their traditional July dates to two weeks in August.

Junior-Midget, consisting of players age 14 and under, is set for Aug. 10-14, and Midget-Midget, with players ages 12 and under, is set for Aug. 17-21. Those teams hope to be able to start play June 22.

More information about the LNP Tournament here.

The Lancaster Barnstormers still are planning to host a champions picnic for winners of the two divisions, with or without a Barnstormers game at the stadium. A date will be determined in late August.

The picnic is sponsored by Wegmans Food Markets and UPMC Pinnacle Lititz. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Sports Medicine is sponsor of championship jackets for the winning teams.