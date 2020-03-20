Per Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, school attendance and athletics across the state are in a holding pattern because of coronavirus concerns.

That means the start of the spring sports season — which was set to begin in full force on Friday — is on pause. No practice. No team gatherings. And no games. For the boys volleyball circuit, that means no gym time, no spikes or serves, and no digs or blocks for the time being.

When the mandate is lifted, here are five things to watch for Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball this spring:

1. THE MILLION-DOLLAR QUESTIONS: It’s the elephant in the room: When Gov. Wolf and the PIAA give the all-clear signal, what might a truncated season look like? Will they only play league matches? Will the popular weekend tournaments get canceled? What will the playoffs look like? And will there be a season at all? All questions to consider at this stage in the game.

“We’re just hoping that the season will take place, and find out when we can play some volleyball,” Garden Spot coach Ben Rutt said, “especially for the seniors’ sake.”

2. NEW SKIPPERS: There are two new coaches in L-L League circles, including a name local football fans surely know: Manheim Township gridiron coach Mark Evans has taken over the volleyball duties for the Blue Streaks, sliding in for Jack Damiano, who stepped down after six seasons on the bench.

There is also a new coach at Cedar Crest, where Monica Sheaffer is at the controls; she took over for Rodney Weber, who stepped aside after just one season on the Falcons’ bench. Sheaffer is Cedar Crest’s third coach in as many years, as the Falcons try and steady the ship.

3. TOP TALENT TO WATCH: There are 11 returning league all-stars from last spring due back this season.

In Section One, Warwick setter Connor Baer and the Hempfield trio of setter Colsen Hunt, middle hitter Ryan Givens and outside hitter Owen Hanzelman will all be back.

In Section Two, Ephrata outside hitter Ethan Sensenig; Garden Spot middle hitter Dwight Weaver; Manheim Central teammates Darien Colburn, an outside hitter, and Jeremiah Zimmerman, a setter; and a trio of Elizabethtown players in libero Jake Sevcik, outside hitter Jacques Mortha and setter Nate Seeger are all set to return.

Colburn and Zimmerman were all-state and all-District 3 selections last spring.

4. CAN WARWICK REPEAT IN SECTION ONE? The Warriors KO’d Hempfield in a one-match playoff for section gold last year, but graduation wasn’t exactly kind to Warwick, which lost all-stars Mateo Chacon, Foster Lobb, Adam Kurtz, Noah Miller, Trey Miller and section MVP Chad Meeder.

The short answer is yes, the Warriors can defend their crown, but coach Nate Gajecki will be sprinkling in some newbies in key spots. The bull’s-eye shifts to Hempfield — where coach Mike Vogel returns those three all-star players — and coach Chris Telesco’s crew at Penn Manor, who always seem to wedge their way into the lead pack.

Hempfield will be out to defend its league title; the Black Knights captured their 23rd L-L League championship last spring with a win over Warwick.

5. CAN ANYONE UNSEAT MANHEIM CENTRAL IN SECTION TWO? The Barons have flat-out dominated with three section championships in a row — plus last year’s district title, a state finals trip two years ago, and a pair of L-L League title-match appearances over that clip — and coach Craig Dietrich’s club didn’t lose a single league match during that stellar run.

Like Warwick, Central took a graduation gut-punch with section MVP Mason Nissley and hitters Brandyn Musser and Ben Wolford all moving on. Having Colburn and Zimmerman back in the fold is certainly a good start for the Barons, but Central will be pushed.

So who has the goods to beat the Barons? Elizabethtown for sure; coach Lamar Fahnestock returns a trio of all-stars, plus blocker Tommy Arendt is back after missing last season with a broken ankle.

Definitely keep an eye on the Bears moving forward.

