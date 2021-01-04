After a one-month hiatus, basketball is back. Hallelujah.

Teams from around the state were permitted to re-start preseason practice on Monday after a government-mandated four-week shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If you complete the prerequisite number of preseason practice sessions, you can begin playing Friday; the L-L League slate features eight games Friday and three matchups on Saturday.

Friday’s slate includes eight head-to-head section openers — talk about diving directly into the deep end — and Saturday’s schedule features a 3-pack of nonleague tilts.

Things really pick up starting next Monday, as L-L League teams are slated to play anywhere from 13 to 21 games apiece between Jan. 8 and Feb. 22. That’s a lot of hoops in a short period of time. Beginning this Friday, you’ll be able to find a game in a gym in the greater Lancaster/Lebanon area six days a week until late February.

FYI: Elizabethtown and Lancaster Country Day have scheduled the fewest games (13) and Lebanon has scheduled the most games (21) coming out of the shutdown. Coach Jaime Walborn and her Cedars are going to be mega busy.

FYI: The teams with the latest start dates? Donegal (Jan. 15) and Annville-Cleona (Jan. 12). For now, it'll be practice time only for the Indians and the Dutchmen.

Even though everyone in the gym must wear a mask, and even though said gyms will be pretty much empty because of COVID-19 protocols and restrictions, the good news is that the kids will be back on the court, with the clock running, officials making calls, coaches pacing the sidelines and stats being kept. Rejoice.

Some news and notables to gear you up for the first weekend of action …

FRIDAY’S GAMES: Some tasty matchups right out of the chute, with eight section games — and the nonleague clash on Friday’s docket is also a must-see matchup.

Section 1 — Hempfield opens defense of its section crown when McCaskey invades Landisville. The Black Knights went 13-0 in league play last winter, so they’ll be looking to extend that winning streak. Key kid: Keep an eye in the post on Hempfield sophomore Lauren Moffatt. If she commands the ball at the rim and adds a meaner streak to her game, she’ll be an unstoppable force in the lane. … Manheim Township at Cedar Crest? On opening night? Really? Before Hempfield pried the Section 1 title away last winter, Township and/or Cedar Crest had won 13 of the previous 14 Section 1 banners. That deserves a wow. Never any love lost when the Blue Streaks and the Falcons get together, and coach Will Wenninger will be making his return to Cedar Crest’s bench in this crackerjack opener. Key kid: We think Cedar Crest wing shooter Reese Glover is poised for a big senior season; if she’s catching and shooting and making shots, watch out. Township must defend her at the arc.

Section 2 — The last two Section 2 champs will lock horns right out of the gates, when defending title-holder Ephrata heads to 2018-19 champ Elizabethtown for an early season slugfest. This is an even bigger game for the Bears, who will host another one of the preseason favorites, Warwick, next Monday — and Ephrata is at Warwick next Wednesday. So the Section 2 puzzle will start taking shape by the middle of the first full week of action. Key kid: E-town senior post threat Macy Seaman, all 6-foot-2 of her, committed to Kean University. If she can become an absolute go-to force around the glass, the Bears are going to be trouble. … Lebanon and Conestoga Valley are both hoping to make waves in the Section 2 hunt, and the Buckskins will welcome the Cedars to Witmer on Friday. Lebanon, as mentioned, is going for it, with a 21-game slate, and the Cedars are at Ephrata next Monday, so they can’t get caught looking ahead here. A 1-0 start in this section will be a big thing — for everyone. Key kid: Lebanon ace Giahny Correa opens her senior season with 853 career points, so her countdown to 1,000 points starts … now. Because of the truncated season, Correa will very likely be the only L-L League player to reach the 1,000-point plateau this season; Lancaster Mennonite senior/Towson University recruit Mariah Wilson opens her senior campaign with 1,358 points. She’s poised to become the Blazers’ all-time leading point-getter.

Section 3 — Two interesting games here: Lampeter-Strasburg — looking to hop back in the race after a re-tooling season of sorts last winter — is at Garden Spot, which is set to unleash freshman Morgan Pavelik. And Manheim Central — fresh off last season’s runner-up finish and league and district playoff trips — is at Cocalico, which has the weaponry to push in the Section 3 chase. The Barons will bring eight kids — total — to Denver. No JV squad for Central this winter, and with eight players, we’re anxious to see how second-year skipper Tyson Hayes maneuvers his chess pieces. Key kid: A sophomore slump for Cocalico shooter Kiersten Shipton? We’re thinking no. If she’s getting her feet set on the perimeter, look out. Key kid in the L-S at Garden Spot tilt: Pioneers’ senior wing threat Emma Drouillard could use a fast start; the Spartans must defend her at the arc.

Section 4 — Another must-see game right out of the chute in Myerstown, where Elco will welcome 3-time defending league champ Lancaster Catholic. You think the Crusaders have some unfinished business on their minds after their season came to a screeching halt in the PIAA state quarterfinals last March because of you-know-what? Never a dull moment when the Raiders and the Crusaders collide, and the winner here gets an early leg up in the Section 4 hunt — and Northern Lebanon invades Lancaster Catholic next Wednesday. Circle that one. I’ll be in Myerstown on Friday for the Raiders-Crusaders clash; stay tuned for that coverage. Key kid: We’ve heard a lot about Lancaster Catholic freshman point guard Mary Bolesky. She’ll make her much-anticipated debut here vs. Elco.

One nonleague game Friday, and it’s a yummy one: Reigning Section 3 champ Solanco is at Warwick, which is expecting to be a major player in the Section 2 hunt. Someone snares some early momentum here, and both clubs are Class 5A outfits, so the race for District 3 power points will also be in play. And in a shortened season, that’s a big deal if you’re thinking playoffs. Playoffs? Key kid: Solanco money senior arc shooter Paige Phillips can make buckets. She’ll test Warwick’s perimeter D.

No Section 5 openers on Friday; that crew will play head-to-head section games only, no crossovers. So the Section 5 combatants will get started with their league games next week: On Tuesday, Jan. 12, Pequea Valley is at Octorara; defending champ Lancaster Country Day will welcome Annville-Cleona; and Lancaster Mennonite will visit Columbia — for the much-anticipated debut of Crimson Tide twin ninth-graders Brie and Brooke Droege. And yes, that game is circled on my to-cover list.

SATURDAY’S SLATE: Three games here, all of the nonleague variety, with a trio of teams right back at it after Friday night action — Solanco gets its home opener vs. Penn Manor; McCaskey travels to York; and Hempfield is at Dallastown in an intriguing matchup. The Wildcats are always talented, and they’re the reigning YAIAA champs. … Hempfield isn’t ducking anyone this time around; the Knights have Wilson on the schedule, and they’ll get either Lower Dauphin or reigning Berks champ Governor Mifflin in the Keystone Cup later this month. Pre-shutdown, Hempfield had games scheduled vs. Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley and West York. Those games, sadly, were canned and won’t be rescheduled. Still, an intriguing slate for Hempfield this time around, including Saturday’s tilt at Dallastown. ... FYI: That McCaskey at York clash is the only nonleague game the Red Tornado has scheduled this winter. McCaskey's other 13 games will all be Section 1-2 crossover action.

I’ll be at the Penn Manor/Solanco clash in Quarryville for the 5:30 p.m. varsity tip on Saturday.

TIP-TIMES: When you peruse the updated master schedule, you’ll see any number of odd tip-off times this season. A few teams aren’t playing a JV schedule — Manheim Central and Octorara — so there are a lot of 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. varsity tip-off times. The "usual" tip-times in these parts are JV at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow at 7:30 p.m. You'll still see a lot of those, but you’ll also notice some 8 p.m. starts; league officials had to tweak some schedules so game officials could call junior high and JV games earlier in the evening — this truncated season is causing a lot of headaches, including the referee assigners, who I don’t envy. You’ll also see some Saturday league games, particularly in February. Again, with so many games and not exactly a slew of refs, the league had to slice and dice and move some things around. It is what it is.

TUNE IN: Our weekly LNP|LancasterOnline L-L Basketball Roundtable show returns to our Facebook Live account on Wednesday at 7 p.m. One of our guests this week will be longtime Manheim Township skipper Sean Burkhart, who has guided the Blue Streaks to tons of success over the years. And Township is gearing up for another run this season with some key returning vets due back. We’ll chat all things coronavirus shutdown, returning to practice, and the upcoming season with Burkhart.

* More preseason news and notable posts coming up this week, including a look at the updated schedules and more trends heading into Friday's openers.

