The campus of Millersville University is shut down thanks to the coronavirus. Beyond that, there will be no more college sports played this spring after the PSAC canceled the remainder of the season.

And yet, four international players from the school’s men’s tennis team remain in Lancaster County, living in off-campus apartments.

All opted to remain in the United States because they thought it was smarter than returning home during the ongoing pandemic.

“My family can’t leave their house,” said junior Carlos Martinez-Lucas, a native of Spain. “If I went back (there) I’d be in my room the whole day.”

Teammates Jose Alcazar, also a native of Spain, and Rodrigo Lorencin, a native of Brazil, have parents working in hospitals treating coronavirus patients in their home countries.

As of Tuesday, Spain had the third-most cases (94,417) of and second-most deaths (8,189) caused by the coronavirus than any other country in the world, while Brazil had 4,725 cases and 168 deaths.

Meanwhile, in Argentina, where Milersville junior Santiago Ramos is from, there is a quarantine in place restricting non-essential workers from leaving their homes unless they’re buying groceries or medicinal items.

“My mom is not working because her job is not essential,” Ramos said. “My dad works at a gas station so he has to go to work.”

Fourth-year Millersville coach Matt Helsel, a Lampeter-Strasburg graduate, has been busy the last two weeks making sure the rest of his players were able to return home safely. Additionally, because the campus dining rooms are closed, Helsel has arranged for meal cards to local restaurants for Alcazar, Martinez-Lucas, Lorencin and Ramos.

As a result, Helsel admitted he has not yet had time to ponder what the 2020 spring season could have been.

“I’m sure at some point I’ll be disappointed,” Helsel said. “Right now I’m not.”

Helsel expected the men’s team to challenge for the PSAC crown and the women’s team to make the PSAC playoffs, a drastic improvement from where the programs were when he arrived in 2016.

Looking for a new challenge in his coaching career, Helsel came to Millersville from Elizabethtown College, where he steered the Blue Jays for 15 highly successful seasons that included 14 Commonwealth Conference titles and 11 NCAA tournament appearances.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“The (Millersville) men’s team had won one match for five years in a row,” Helsel said. “And hadn’t won a D-II match for four or five years. It was rock-bottom.”

He took the international route to help get Millersville off the ground.

“With international players, they didn’t have any preconceived notion of, ‘Millersville is terrible at tennis,’ ” Helsel said. “And they could buy into what I was selling as far as building something.”

The women’s roster has two international players, both of whom recently returned to their home countries.

Overall, the women’s team will return its entire roster in 2021. On the men’s side, Alcazar is the lone senior, and will have the option to return next spring on a fifth year of eligibility that the NCAA Division II council has granted to players in the Class of 2020. Alcazar is considering that option.

With so much returning talent, expectations will be high again next season for the Marauders.

However, right now there are more important tasks at hand for the student-athletes, like finishing spring classes through online courses while checking in on the health of their families, some thousands of miles away.

“I talk to my parents every day through Facetime,” Lorencin said.

Related articles