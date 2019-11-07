With basketball practice set to start in two weeks, the final L-L League girls’ hoops coaching vacancy has finally been filled.

Conestoga Valley cut it kind of close, but the Buckskins recently found their new skipper, and he’s a familiar face in league circles:

Former Solanco and Pequea Valley boys’ head coach Bill Moore has gained school board approval, and he’ll guide CV into the 2019-20 season. The Bucks went 6-16 overall and 4-9 in Section 2 play under coach Doug Helsel last season. Helsel spent the previous three seasons on the Bucks’ bench.

Moore is the second new head coach hired L-L League girls’ basketball this offseason; former Annville-Cleona standout athlete Tyson Hayes took over Manheim Central’s program. He and Moore both have at least one thing in common: They both played college hoops at Lebanon Valley College.

Moore coached in Solanco’s boys’ program for 15 years, including 10 as the head coach, before landing at Pequea Valley as the Braves’ head coach for the 2016-17 season. He had that job for one year, and he’s been coaching recently in CV’s system.

Moore was the L-L League boys’ Coach of the Year for the 2005-06 season.

Hayes had a stop at New Covenant Christian before taking over in Manheim for Amanda Burns, who was the Barons’ skipper the last four seasons.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77