The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association is putting high school sports on hold again to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement, made on the PIAA website Monday afternoon, comes in the wake of Gov. Tom Wolf extending the closing of Commonwealth schools through April 6, also announced Monday. No official date has been determined to resume the state’s scholastic sports.

The spring sports season was scheduled to begin March 20, with the exception of boys tennis, for which the regular season had already begun when schools were first closed March 16.

The possibility still exists of continuing the state tournaments in boys and girls basketball, which are at the quarterfinal stage, and the Class 2A swimming and diving championships, which are the only unfinished parts of the winter sports season.

“... the winter championships will continue to be on hold,’’ the PIAA statement says. “No date has been determined to restart any sports activities at this time.’’