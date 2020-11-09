Warwick's football season is over.

The Warriors, slated to play in the District Three Class 5A championship game on Friday against Governor Mifflin, have pulled out of the game because of multiple COVID-19 cases in the school district.

Governor Mifflin will receive the victory via forfeit and advance to the state playoffs.

"With our school moving to virtual for the entire week due to COVID cases, we felt it was the most appropriate course of action," Warwick athletic director Ryan Landis said in a release. "With the number of active cases at our high school growing to 14, we felt the decision to go virtual and stop all in-season and out-of-season extra-curricular activities was our safest course of action for our students and beyond our community."

Landis said he placed a call to Governor Mifflin AD Pat Tulley on Monday afternoon about Warwick's decision to pull out of the game.

"Regrettably, Warwick has had to make the incredibly difficult decision to remove themselves from the District 5A championship football game," Landis said in his release.

Warwick compiled an 8-0 record this season and captured the outright Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two championship under longtime coach Bob Locker, who picked up his 100th career victory earlier this season.

The Warriors are led by Wisconsin recruit Nolan Rucci, Cincinnati recruit Caleb Schmitz and 5,000-yard passer Joey McCracken, plus the Miller twins, blue-chip recruits Colton and Thatcher. Warwick reached the district semifinals last year, and was set to appear in a District Three title game for the first time in program history.

That game will not happen.

Warwick's girls soccer team also had to drop out of the district playoffs because of positive coronavirus tests in the school district.

"Just as we were so proud and disappointed for our girls soccer team that had to forfeit their district contest to protect our student-athletes and our opponent, we share these sentiments about our football team during this challenging time," Landis said in his release. "Governor Mifflin is an exceptional football team, and we wish them a successful and safe state-playoff run."

