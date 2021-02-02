With basketball on pause here early in the week because of the snow, here’s a look at the District 3 power ratings, and who is where with the countdown clock ticking.

Three important dates:

* First, any “new” games added after Feb. 13 will not count toward a team’s district power rating. Not that teams are adding any “new” games these days with all the postponements flying around. But yes, teams can add “new” games after Feb. 13, but they won’t count in the D3 power-point chase.

* Second, the deadline to accumulate a power rating is Feb. 27.

* Lastly, the D3 playoffs — with the usual number of teams qualifying per classification bracket — begin March 2, exactly one month from this post.

And this: District 3 officials announced last month that teams must have at least 11 games scheduled, and they must complete eight of said games to be eligible to qualify for a bracket. There are a couple of teams that have only completed — gulp — two games to date, so there is still a lot of work to be done before D3 can puts its stamp on the playoff brackets.

Here’s how the D3 brackets are beginning to shape up ...

CLASS 6A (12 teams in)

No. 1: Cumberland Valley (7-0).

Reigning champ: Central Dauphin.

L-L League tie-in: 5. Conestoga Valley (2-0); 8. Ephrata (5-2); 9. Hempfield (5-3); 11. Cedar Crest (5-2); 12. Manheim Township (4-4).

Notes: No. 1 Cumberland Valley and No. 2 CD, the defending champ, had their latest Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown PPD’d until Feb. 10. … Hempfield’s nonleague clash at Cumberland Valley set for Saturday has already been PPD’d, with no makeup date announced. … Conestoga Valley has only completed two games, and the Buckskins aren’t slated to return until Friday against Ephrata, the reigning Section 2 champ. … Cedar Crest snapped Hempfield’s 18-game L-L League winning streak last week. … Manheim Township is at Hempfield on Wednesday, and Cedar Crest is at Township next week; still a lot of heavy lifting to be done in Section 1 — and this bracket.

CLASS 5A (16 teams in)

No. 1: Elizabethtown (2-0).

Reigning champ: Gettysburg.

L-L League tie-in: 1. E-town; 4. Cocalico (7-1); 8. Lampeter-Strasburg (6-2); 11. Manheim Central (7-3).

Notes: E-town is in a weird spot; the Bears haven’t had any shutdowns, but they’ve completed just two games because Section 2 foes like Conestoga Valley, Lebanon and Warwick have had shutdowns, and had to PPD games vs. E-town — which is only playing its section and league crossover games this season. E-town must finish six more games to be eligible. The last time the Bears completed a game? Jan. 11 — which seems like an eternity ago. … Cocalico’s lone loss? To L-S, in a Section 3 tilt. The Eagles and the Pioneers are set to square off again Thursday in Denver, with sole possession of the section lead at stake. … Manheim Central’s biggest win? Easy: The Barons picked off Lancaster Catholic last Saturday, and they’re 6-1 in the last seven games.

CLASS 4A (10 teams in)

No. 1: Delone Catholic (9-0).

Reigning champ: Lancaster Catholic.

L-L League tie-in: 6. Lancaster Catholic (6-2); 9. Elco (5-3).

Bubble: 11. Northern Lebanon (4-3).

Notes: This classification got a major facelift when Delone Catholic bumped up from 3A, and joined an already power-packed field. … Circle it: Delone Catholic at Lancaster Catholic for a nonleague battle on Feb. 15. … Lancaster Catholic swept its season series with Northern Lebanon, and the Crusaders are set to host Elco on Feb. 8. … 4A also includes undefeated Big Spring (5-0), reigning runner-up Eastern York (7-1), 10-win Berks Catholic, and 1-loss Bermudian Springs, Bishop McDevitt and Wyomissing. And with the PIAA limiting its state-playoff brackets, just one team out of that heap will make the PIAA playoffs. Wowzer. … Lancaster Catholic and Eastern York were set for a finals rematch on Monday, but that game was PPD’d. No makeup date has been announced.

CLASS 3A (6 teams in)

No. 1: Trinity (4-1).

Reigning champ: Delone Catholic (now in 4A).

L-L League tie-in: 6. Lancaster Mennonite (7-3).

Bubble: 7. Annville-Cleona (3-3).

Notes: No more Delone Catholic in this bracket, leaving Trinity squarely in the favorite’s chair. The Shamrocks have already knocked off Mennonite (79-57 on Jan. 25 in Lancaster) and two-time reigning 2A champ Linden Hall (54-41 in the Catholic Showcase on Jan. 16). … Mennonite is the Section 5 leader, and beat Annville-Cleona 62-38 last week. … Circle it: Trinity at Lancaster Catholic on Saturday. … Circle it: D3-2A leader Columbia at Annville-Cleona on Friday.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

CLASS 2A (4 teams in)

No. 1: Columbia (4-2).

Reigning champ: Linden Hall.

Local tie-in: 1. Columbia; 2. Linden Hall (1-3).

Bubble: 5. Lancaster Country Day (3-4).

Notes: Like a lot of teams around D3, Columbia is dealing with multiple PPD'd games, including some nonleague games that may or may not get rescheduled. … Linden Hall won the last two titles here, and the Lions, playing an independent schedule yet again, have beefed up their slate. They’ve already played Trinity and Lancaster Catholic, and Linden Hall is set to play at Elco, another D3-4A contender, on Friday. … Country Day won the last two 1A crowns, but the Cougars have bumped up to 2A this season. The Cougars’ game vs. No. 1 Columbia on Tuesday has been PPD’d.

CLASS 1A (10 teams in)

No. 1: Harrisburg Christian (8-0).

Reigning champ: Lancaster Country Day (now in 2A).

Local tie-in: 4. Mount Calvary (6-3); 5. Veritas Academy (6-3); 10. Lititz Christian (1-3).

Bubble: 11. Lancaster County Christian (1-3).

Notes: There will be a new champ in 1A after Lancaster Country Day went up to 2A for this cycle; the Cougars had a nonleague game vs. bubble-squad Lancaster County Christian PPD’d. No word on a makeup date for that clash. … Harrisburg Christian is one of eight undefeated teams around D3, joining Christian School of York (7-0 in 1A), Delone Catholic, Big Spring, Elizabethtown, Conestoga Valley, Cumberland Valley and Central Dauphin. … And yes, it’s sad not mentioning Lebanon Catholic here. That still hasn’t sunken in yet.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage