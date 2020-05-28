With pointers from a former big-leaguer, L-S ace Karpathios carving out quite the pitching career

If you’re a kid growing up playing baseball, can you imagine anything better than stepping out into the backyard and playing catch with a former big leaguer? Or, better yet, getting pointers from one?

Welcome to Braedon Karpathios’ world.

Lampeter-Strasburg’s junior lefty is on the fast track to a major college — and perhaps professional — career in baseball. And wouldn’t you know it, his dad, Jim, is best friends with former McCaskey standout and 10-year big-league pitcher John Parrish.

In fact, they live near each other, so growing up, whenever Karpathios has needed some pitching pointers — right up until present day — all he’s had to do is knock on Parrish’s door and have a catch in the backyard.

“From a mentoring, friendship standpoint,” L-S skipper Jeff Swarr said, “they’re pretty close.”

Parrish, a lefty like Karpathios, pitched for the Orioles, Blue Jays, Mariners and Royals, and had 14 victories and a 4.51 ERA between 2000 and 2010. His best season was in 2004 for Baltimore, when he went 6-3 with a 3.46 ERA.

“It’s nice to be able to go over to his house and throw, that’s for sure,” Karpathios said. “When I was 9 he was my pitching coach. As I’ve gotten older I’ve been able to ask him questions. He’ll tell me when I’m doing something wrong, and what I need to be focusing on. He’s always honest with me.”

Brutally honest. Hence Karpathios’ dogged work ethic and bulldog mentality on the mound. He took no prisoners last spring, going 7-1 with a minuscule 0.91 ERA. Karpathios had 71 strikeouts in 46 innings, and he allowed just 43 base-runners as L-S won the L-L League title and advanced to the PIAA Class 5A state championship game, falling to Red Land.

“He works hard and he puts in a lot of time,” Swarr said, “and he reaps those rewards on the mound.”

At the plate, too. Karpathios, a 6-foot, 175-pounder, brings the lumber, and when he’s not pitching for L-S, he plays a mean first base and outfield, and he’s an incredibly tough out in the batter’s box.

His 2019 season included a hefty, team-leading .449 average — 31 for 69 at the plate — with 11 doubles and a pair of triples, and he knocked in 21 runs as the Pioneers went 24-5.

“Some scouts project him more as a position player because he can really hit,” Swarr said. “But as a left-handed pitcher in high school, you have an advantage. Guys don’t grow up seeing left-handed pitchers. But you’re doing Braedon a disservice if you say he’s really good only because he throws left-handed. He throws 90 miles an hour.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Karpathios has topped out at 92 on the radar gun, and his arsenal includes that blazing fastball, plus a curve, slider and change-up. He has parlayed that repertoire — plus his hitting skills — into a scholarship to Division I Coastal Carolina University, which competes in the Sun Belt Conference.

Karpathios made a verbal commitment to the program midway through his sophomore year at L-S. Coastal Carolina recruited him as a pitcher, but they’re also mighty interested in his hitting ability, so Karpathios, who also had a scholarship offer from Penn State, might end up being a two-way player for the Chanticleers, who won the NCAA National Championship in 2016.

Karpathios should also be a candidate to be selected in the MLB Draft in 2021; he’s already chatted with a scout from the San Diego Padres, so the pros are beginning to check in.

“I guess you could say it’s getting kind of serious, and I’m definitely interested in the draft,” Karpathios said. “But all I can do for now is play the waiting game.”

This was supposed to be a busy summer for Karpathios, who earned a spot on the Under-17 Team USA 40-man roster. He was set for a three-week stint in Florida to play with that bunch, and to rep Team Elite, a travel team out of Winder, Georgia, in Prep Baseball Report and Perfect Game tournaments around the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shelved most of those plans, but Karpathios is hoping to get in some games with his travel team later in the summer, because Georgia and Florida are beginning to reopen.

In the meantime, Karpathios is working in the occasional bullpen session, throwing long toss with teammate Aaron Snyder, checking in with L-S pitching coach Matt Carta, and taking some hacks in the batting cage when he gets the opportunity.

Oh, and picking Parrish’s brain about all things pitching. That will never change.

“Losing the state championship last year was definitely a bummer, but we had a great ride and the whole team had such a great connection,” Karpathios said. “Coming into this season, Coach Swarr was doing everything he could to help us get better. We were ready to compete, but we couldn’t play. So I’m definitely glad I get one more year to come back and play and finish out my high school career here.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77