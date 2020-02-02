It’s the final week of regular-season play for Lancaster-Lebanon League girls’ basketball squads — and where did those last two months go, by the way? — with the playoffs set to commence with play-in round games on Thursday.

There is plenty to discuss, so here are some notables, plus plenty of facts and stats, about where everyone stands with the playoffs — playoffs! — up next.

WHO’S IN: Hempfield (Section 1 champ); Manheim Township (Section 1 runner-up); Ephrata (Section 2 champ); Solanco (Section 3 champ); Manheim Central (Section 3 runner-up); Lancaster Catholic (Section 4 champ); Northern Lebanon (Section 4 runner-up); Lancaster Country Day (Section 5 champ).

STILL ON THE TABLE: Elizabethtown hosts Ephrata on Tuesday, and the Bears need a win to clinch second place in Section 2, and a league playoff spot. If Ephrata wins, Warwick would nab second place, ahead of E-town.

Pequea Valley hosts Lancaster Country Day on Tuesday, and if the Braves win, they clinch second place in Section 5, and a league playoff spot. If Pequea Valley falls, and if Lancaster Mennonite tops Columbia on Tuesday, the Braves and Blazers would be tied for second, and Pequea Valley would get the playoff spot on the fourth tiebreaker criteria, power rating.

Manheim Township is at Cedar Crest in their Section 1 finale on Tuesday, and even with a loss, the second-place Blue Streaks are still in line for the playoff bid on the second tiebreaker criteria, record against section opponents.

The play-in round is Thursday at Garden Spot. At 5:30 p.m., Manheim Central will take on Pequea Valley or Lancaster Mennonite, and in the nightcap at 7:30, Northern Lebanon will square off against E-town or Warwick.

The quarterfinals are set for Saturday, with the lower seeds hosting, followed by the semifinals on Feb. 11 in neutral gyms, and the title game on Feb. 13 at Manheim Township with a 7 p.m. tip-off. Lancaster Catholic is the back-to-back reigning league champ; the Crusaders own a league-record 14 titles.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

Key games to watch this week …

Lancaster Catholic at Linden Hall, Monday, 7 p.m.: A nonleague game yes, but what a compelling matchup in Lititz, pitting a pair of defending District 3 champs, both gearing up for playoff runs. Linden Hall is the reigning D3-2A champ, sits atop the D3 rankings, and only has one loss, and that came way back in the season-opener against undefeated Delone Catholic. Lancaster Catholic is 8-1 in its last nine games, and will soon embark on defending league and D3-4A championships. The Crusaders will open the week atop the D3-4A rankings. … Key kid: Lancaster Catholic’s Katie Haefner, an E-town College commit, is scoring at a 12.7 clip with three treys in the last three games, and not only must she keep up that scoring pace, but the Crusaders will need her to help defend one of Linden Hall’s three 6-foot starters. Safe to safe Lancaster Catholic’s pressure defense will be tested by the Lions’ size in this showdown. Seriously, if you don’t have anything cooking Monday, get to this game at Linden Hall. Throw the classifications out the window; it’s a gem of a matchup.

Lancaster Country Day at Pequea Valley, Tuesday, 7 p.m.: Two things here: First, the section-champ Cougars will look to keep their unblemished season going; they’ll start the week at 18-0, and one of just three undefeated teams in all of District 3 (Mechanicsburg is 20-0 in 5A; Delone Catholic is 22-0 in 3A). Second, the Braves are trying to fend off Lancaster Mennonite for second place — and a league playoff bid — and a victory here would clinch that. Now, Pequea Valley is in the driver’s seat for the tiebreaker criteria against Mennonite — which hosts Columbia on Tuesday — but the Braves can get it done with a win over Country Day. Pequea Valley is 5-1 in its last six games (and the Braves have to play way over at Waynesboro in Franklin County in a nonleague game on Monday), and is on the verge of qualifying for the league playoffs for the second year in a row. FYI: Country Day won the first meeting 52-50 way back on Dec. 11 in the section opener for both teams. … Key kid: Pequea Valley’s Abbey Leslie has made a triumphant return from a knee injury; in her six games on the court, she’s scoring at an 8.8 clip with 14 3’s, including a 23-point, 7-trey night in a win over Columbia. Country Day must mark her at the arc.

Ephrata at Elizabethtown, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: It’s a simple scenario for the host Bears: Win, and E-town is in the league playoffs. Lose, and the Bears are out. E-town has to get through the Section 2 champs to do it; the Mountaineers are scorching at 11-1 in their last 12 games, including a 4-game winning tear. E-town will bring a 3-game losing skid into this clash, and Ephrata won the first meeting 56-45 back on Jan. 17. … Key kid: E-town needs a big game from floor general Ainsley Raybold (9.5, 43 3’s); she has 17 3’s in the last 10 games, but she’ll need more than treys against Ephrata.

* After everyone wraps up league play on Tuesday, there are two nonleague games on the schedule: Wednesday, Conestoga Valley is at Lampeter-Strasburg for a makeup game, and on Thursday, Lancaster Country Day — which could potentially be looking to close out an undefeated regular-season ride — is at Lebanon.

SCORING LEADERS: Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite (26.2), Kiera Baughman, Donegal (23.5), Katie Bushong, Manheim Township (21.1), Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon (20.9), Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley (18.7), Giahny Correa, Lebanon (17.2), Maddie Knier, Manheim Central (16.4), Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day (15.2), Lauren Pyle, Warwick (14.9), Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata (14.8), Emma Drouillard, Lampeter-Strasburg (14.4), Amanda Smith, Elco (14.1).

3-POINT LEADERS: Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic (57), Arianna Newlin, Lancaster Mennonite (44), Lauren Pyle, Warwick (43), Ainsley Raybold, Elizabethtown (43), Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata (41), Reese Glover, Cedar Crest (38), Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon (37), Morgan Miller, Penn Manor (36), Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite (35), MacKenzie Burke, Columbia (32), Kiersten Shipton, Cocalico (31), Izzy Mack, Cocalico (30).

ACTIVE CAREER SCORING LEADERS: Heading into the final week of the regular season, and with the playoffs on tap, seven current L-L League players are in the 1,000-point club: Donegal senior Kiera Baughman (1,749; a program record); Northern Lebanon senior Zara Zerman (1,460; needs 21 points to become program’s all-time leading scorer); Manheim Township senior Katie Bushong (1,319; needs 238 points to become program’s all-time leading scorer); Lancaster Mennonite junior Mariah Wilson (1,310; needs 343 points to become program’s all-time leading scorer — with another full season to go); Lancaster Country Day senior Ashanti Duncan (1,224; needs 50 points to become program’s all-time leading scorer); Lancaster Catholic senior Sommer Reeser (1,085); Lancaster Country Day senior Annabelle Copeland (1,017).

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS

NOTES: Lancaster Catholic senior sniper Sommer Reeser became the league’s all-time career 3-point leader last week, when she drilled eight treys in a win over Donegal. She snapped the previous mark of 205 3-pointers, held by Columbia grad Stacie Aston. Reeser starts this week with 212 career treys. … Two players are closing in fast on 1,000 career points: Pequea Valley senior Caroline Horst (979) and Ephrata senior Gabbie Gerola-Hill (951) are nearing the milestone. … Lancaster Country Day senior Kaela Stankiewicz (843) and Lebanon junior Giahny Correa (819) are also in the 800-club. … Caution: Flammable — Pequea Valley senior Caroline Horst (19.7 points in last nine games, including three 27-point outings); Ephrata senior Gabbie Gerola-Hill (19.8 points, 15 3’s in last six games, including a 35-point, 7-trey night in a win over Conestoga Valley); Warwick junior Lauren Pyle (21.0 points, 17 3’s in last four games, including a 26-point, 7-trey night in a win over Conestoga Valley); Garden Spot senior Olivia Usner (14.3 points, 8 3’s in last three games); Manheim Township senior Katie Bushong (22.1 points, 11 3’s in last eight games, with six games of 20-plus points); Penn Manor sophomore Morgan Miller (14.3 points, 10 3’s in last four games); Lancaster Catholic senior Sommer Reeser (14.0 points, 32 3’s in last 10 games, including a 30-point, 8-trey night in a win over Donegal); Northern Lebanon senior Zara Zerman (23.3 points, 13 3’s in last eight games, with seven 20-point nights); Donegal senior Kiera Baughman (29.3 points, five 3’s in last four games, including back-to-back 33-point outings). According to our records, Baughman is just the 16th player in L-L League history with 1,700-plus points. … Northern Lebanon coach Ken Battistelli opens the week with 199 career victories; he’ll go for 200 on Tuesday when the Vikings play at Donegal. … Solanco coach Chad McDowell opens the week with 73 career victories; two shy of 75, and the Golden Mules are ticketed for the postseason, after wrapping up with a nonleague game Tuesday vs. Warwick, which is riding a 4-game winning streak. … Get well soon, Hannah Custer.

