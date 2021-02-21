The finish line is upon us, as Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball teams have reached the tape, and Monday night signals the end of head-to-head section play.

But there is still some work to be done before all of the section championship gold trophies are handed out, and the league playoff bracket is officially green-lighted.

Four of the five section titles are etched in stone: Hempfield successfully defended its Section 1 crown; Elizabethtown and Ephrata shared the Section 2 championship; Cocalico won its first Section 3 banner since 2006; and Lancaster Mennonite captured its second Section 5 flag in the last three years.

Lancaster Mennonite, at 10-0 in league games, was the only team to gets through its section slate unscathed this winter.

That leaves Section 4, with this simple scenario: Elco visits Lancaster Catholic on Monday. If the Crusaders defend home court and win, they clinch the crown outright. If the Raiders get a road victory, they’d force a co-title and a 1-game playoff on Tuesday — at 6 p.m. at Warwick, if necessary — for a spot in the league bracket. Catholic won the first meeting, in Myerstown, 46-43 way back on the first night of the season on Jan. 8.

Speaking of a 1-game playoff, Section 2 co-winners E-town and Ephrata will clash Monday at 6 p.m. at Cocalico for a spot in the league bracket. That winner will be right back in Denver on Tuesday to take on the Section 3-champ Eagles in a league quarterfinal at 6 p.m.

The only other playoff game that is set heading into Monday’s games is Lancaster Mennonite at Hempfield in a semifinal showdown between section champs on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Landisville. Everything else will be settled Monday and/or Tuesday.

Get all that?

The championship game is Saturday at 1 p.m. at Manheim Township. Catholic is the three-time reigning champ; the Crusaders beat Pequea Valley in last year’s finale. FYI: League officials are hoping to have approximately 50 spectator tickets per team for the finale, as the coronavirus protocols continue to linger.

FIT TO BE TIED: Ephrata clinched its 7-1 league run back on Feb. 16, and then had to sweat out E-town’s finish. The Bears had to beat Conestoga Valley not once, but twice on Saturday to force a co-crown and a 1-game playoff.

This quick sidebar: The league decided to crown co-champs this winter because of the truncated schedules and the craziness that has been the coronavirus season. After thinking it over, league officials decided to have the co-champs play a 1-game playoff to get into the league bracket, which was condensed this year because of, well, you know. So co-champs it is, for this season at least. Dare we say things will return to normal in 2021-22.

Anyway … E-town and CV first finished up their COVID-induced suspended game from Jan. 27, and then they played their regularly scheduled game. If that whole scenario wasn’t wildly wacky enough, the games were moved at the last minute to Bear Creek Elementary School when a transformer exploded at E-town High School.

Seriously.

With all of that as a backdrop, the Bears ended up getting two victories — 62-30 in the completion of the suspended game and then 43-38 in the nightcap — and a co-title. Half of a banner is better than no banner at all, as it were. E-town and Ephrata split their season series, by the way, and Monday’s winner will sashay into the league playoffs for a quarterfinal-round battle royale against Cocalico.

SUSPENDED CRAZINESS: So much happened between the time the E-town at CV game was suspended at halftime back on Jan. 27, and when the Bears and the Buckskins picked up where they left off on Saturday. A sampling: Both teams came into the Jan. 27 game at 2-0 overall and tied atop the Section 2 heap, and the Bears built a relatively cozy 33-16 lead at the half. … When the game resumed on Saturday, it was CV’s possession coming out of halftime. Now you know. … It’s a good thing Bucks’ coach Bill Moore had the foresight to fill out a full scorebook back on Jan. 27; he penciled in two kids that night that weren’t with the team at the time. Because their names — Taylor Hehnly and Yazmeen Norris — were in the “home” book, they were eligible to play in Saturday’s second half. There was a shot, Moore said, that only four kids might have been available for the suspended game, had their names not been in the book, so that was a close call. … Because of injuries and other ailments, CV had just seven varsity players available Saturday, with multiple kids who played in the first half back on Jan. 27 that weren’t suited up for the resumption. It’s been that kind of a season for the Bucks, who haven’t won a game since that 2-0 start back in January. CV had a pair of coronavirus shutdowns — not including the state-mandated 4-week shutdown back in December/January — missing huge chunks of this season. How crazy has this campaign been for the Bucks? Just one player has appeared in all 11 games to date. It’s not uncommon to show up at a CV game and see multiple kids either wearing a brace of some sort, or using crutches. Through it all, Moore has been the ultimate trouper. … E-town coach John Myers said he had to remind his players who was in foul trouble, and that his pre-game speech felt more like a halftime speech. … No, CV did not wear its home white uniforms for the resumption of the second half; E-town wore its home whites for both games Saturday. … No, the same officiating crew did not return for the resumption of the suspended game. It was an entirely new 3-man crew, and they stuck around and called the regularly scheduled game, which tipped off 25 minutes after the suspended game ended — five weeks after it started. Craziness. … Yes, the games really were played at Bear Creek Elementary School. E-town AD Bill Templin — bless his heart — found out around 4 p.m. about the blown transformer at the high school. CV’s squad was getting on its bus over in Witmer for the 6 p.m. tip. Templin had to scramble to secure a new location, inform the refs and game personnel and juggle all of the coronavirus protocols. He and his trusty staff made it happen. There was a different configuration in the gym — one scoreboard, which was located at a funky angle, and the scorer’s table was situated behind one of the baskets, not at center court, which made subbing and referee calls interesting — but the Bears and the Bucks made it work and were able to play. And at the end of the day, that was a great thing.

SCORING LEADERS: Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (23.9 points per game), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (21.0), Lebanon’s Giahny Correa (19.2), Columbia’s Brie Droege (19.2), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (18.9), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (18.3), Cocalico’s Hannah Custer (16.7), Columbia’s Brooke Droege (15.0), Northern Lebanon’s Ashlyn Messinger (14.3).

MOST 3-POINTERS: Cocalico’s Izzy Mack (30 treys), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (26), Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (25), Garden Spot’s Erin Gonzalez (23), Lebanon’s Giahny Correa (22), Columbia’s MacKenzie Burke (22), Pequea Valley’s Brooke Liney (20), Solanco’s Paige Phillips (20), Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (20).

NOTABLES: Lancaster Mennonite senior Mariah Wilson is closing in fast on the rarefied air of the 1,800-point club; she starts the week with a program-record 1,764 career points. Wilson, a Towson University recruit, was named to the prestigious McDonald’s All-American nomination list last week. … Lebanon senior slasher Giahny Correa is also in the grand club with 1,160 points. Other active career scoring leaders: Elco senior Amanda Smith (871 points), Cocalico senior Hannah Custer (870), Warwick senior Lauren Pyle (773), Manheim Central sophomore Maddie Knier (738), Cedar Crest senior Reese Glover (652), Penn Manor junior Morgan Miller (633), Elco junior Kailey Eckhart (547), Ephrata sophomore Jasmine Griffin (529), Lancaster Country Day sophomore Genesis Meadows (522). … Warwick starts the week directly on the bubble line in the District 3 Class 6A power ratings; skipper Danny Cieniewicz and his Warriors have games against Cedar Crest, Muhlenberg, Penn Manor and McCaskey this week. The D3 deadline for regular-season games to count toward your power rating is Saturday; the playoffs start March 2. … Talk about a long layoff: Manheim Central fell to Elco 54-53 in a crossover thriller on Feb. 16. Coach Tyson Hayes and his Barons won’t play again until Saturday, in a makeup crossover game vs. Donegal. That’s an 11-day breather between games. Central appears safe for a D3-5A playoff spot. … Pequea Valley coach Jason McDonald is at 97 career victories; the Braves play Monday vs. Octorara, Tuesday vs. Northern Lebanon, Wednesday again vs. Octorara and Friday vs. Oley Valley. Three wins in that mix would give McDonald an even 100. … Ainsley Raybold has 10 3’s in the last five games for E-town. … Last seven games for Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin: 22.0 points and five 3’s. More importantly, the Mounts are 6-1 over that clip, and the lone loss was a 6-pointer at Section 1 champ Hempfield. … Giahny Correa is having a memorable closing season for Lebanon; she’s at 20.7 points with 12 treys in the last seven games, including a 30-point night vs. CV, and four other 20-point outings. … Warwick is 4-1 in its last five games, and the Warriors, as mentioned, are making a late-season playoff push. Lauren Pyle has been the catalyst; she’s scoring at a 14.8 clip with 10 triples in the last six games, including a career-best 26-point effort in a win over Lebanon, and a 17-point, 4-trey night in another win over Lebanon. … Cocalico soph sniper Kiersten Shipton had her 3-point streak snapped at 14 games in a row with at least one triple when she went trey-less vs. Lancaster Catholic on Friday. What a great game that was, by the way. … No postseason for Garden Spot, but what a fabulous finish for skipper Kevin Gensemer and his Spartans, who were 0-11 out of the gates before rattling off four wins in their last five games. The catalysts: Taylor Soehner (15.0 points during the spree) and Erin Gonzalez (7.8, 4 3’s) have spearheaded Spotty’s late-season charge. … Lampeter-Strasburg would love a hot finish; the Pioneers were in the thick of the Section 3 hunt for a bulk of the winter, but L-S opens the week on a 2-game slide, and is at No. 13 in the D3-5A power ratings, looking to hold off hard-charging Northern York, Hershey and Fleetwood for a playoff spot. Coach Tony Fink and the Pioneers had an intriguing nonleague game vs. D3-2A No. 1 Linden Hall bagged because of the weather. L-S has Donegal and Conrad Weiser this week, plus a PPD game vs. Ephrata still on the docket. … Roller-coaster team of the season? Easy: Solanco. Lose five in a row. Win six out of eight. Lose two in a row. Win two in a row. No section three-peat for coach Chad McDowell and his Golden Mules, but they’ve certainly been entertaining — and they’ve kept everyone honest. Nikki Trout has really come on lately; she has five double-digit scoring games in a row, averaging 12.6 points over that red-hot clip, including a career-high 16 points on Saturday in a win over Northern Lebanon. … Two L-L League teams will start the week still looking for their first victories this season: Donegal (0-11) and Octorara (0-10). … Elco takes a 3-game winning streak — and five dubs in its last six games — into Monday’s clash at Lancaster Catholic. In those six games, Kailey Eckhart (12.3, 6 3’s), Amanda Smith (13.2, 3 3’s) and Ashley Yoh (9.3) have sparked the Raiders’ offense. Coach Ashli Shay and her club will need another big effort against the Crusaders’ full-court press offerings on Monday. … A gold star for Catholic freshman point guard Mary Bolesky, who has been the Crusaders’ ultimate glue kid during a rocky coronavirus-induced shutdown time for Catholic. Bolesky (team-best 10.5 points, 12 3’s) has been a rock; she splashed a pair of mega key second-half 3-pointers in the Crusaders’ clutch crossover win against Cocalico on Friday — while in foul trouble, while running Catholic’s offense, and while spearheading the Crusaders’ vaunted D schemes. She’s been fantastic. … FYI: Catholic skipper Charlie Detz is at 173 coaching victories for the Crusaders. ... Last five games for Northern Lebanon junior ace Ashlyn Messinger: 19.6 points and nine 3’s. That includes a trio of 20-point outings, with a career-best 26-point night in a win over Donegal. She’s up to 457 points in her career. … Manheim Township went 3-3, including a setback against eventual Section 1 champ Hempfield, with Gracie Martin (shoulder) on the injury list earlier this season. Now healthy, Martin has 30 points and three 3’s in the Blue Streaks’ last two games, victories over Lebanon and Section 2 co-champ E-town, as coach Sean Burkhart and his Township troops are safely inside the D3-6A bubble to start the week. The win over E-town might have saved the Streaks’ season. … Yes, McCaskey is 1-11 and still figuring it all out. But Alani Bosque is enjoying a breakout season for the Red Tornado. She’s at 15.8 points with eight 3’s in the last four games, including a career-best 21-point, 3-triple game in a win over York Tech. … After missing four games with an injury, Penn Manor’s Lily Sugra has settled back in quite nicely with 20 points in two games for the Comets. PM has also received some huge minutes from Kamia Goodley, who is having a breakout season of her own; she’s at 10.5 points with 13 3’s in the last six games. … Hempfield is 7-1 in its last eight games, and the Black Knights will open the week on the 5-line — just behind Ephrata — in the D3-6A rankings, as they prep for Thursday’s league semifinal vs. Lancaster Mennonite. … The streak continues: Columbia ninth-grade twins Brie and Brooke Droege have both scored in double-figures in all 16 of the Crimson Tide’s games to date. Columbia hits the week riding a 5-game winning streak. Over that stretch, Brie is 19.6 points and Brooke is at 16.0 points. MacKenzie Burke (10.0, 12 3’s) and Morgan Bigler (10.8) are also averaging double-figures during the Tide’s hot clip, as coach Karl Kreiser and Columbia open the week at No. 2 in the D3-2A power ratings, behind back-to-back champ Linden Hall. Speaking of Linden Hall … the Lions’ game at Loyalsock on Saturday was canceled. They haven’t played since beating Lancaster Mennonite back on Feb. 15. … Lancaster Country Day super soph Genesis Meadows hit for a career-high 30 points on Saturday in the Cougars’ setback against D3-1A No. 1 Harrisburg Christian. She’s at 21.3 points with 15 3’s in the last six games for Country Day, which is fighting for a spot in the D3-2A bracket, after winning the last two D3-1A crowns. Coach Hilary Waltman and her Cougars' club added nonleague dates vs. Daniel Boone and Kennard-Dale, and need wins to get back inside the D3-2A bubble. ... Complete District 3 power ratings here. … Coach Trevor Orr and his Lancaster Mennonite first-place team wrapped up their regular-season slate, as the Blazers prep for Thursday’s L-L League semifinal clash at Hempfield. Lancaster Mennonite was supposed to play Reading last week, but that game was canceled when the snow hit. Mariah Wilson is closing in on her second straight L-L League scoring title; the Blazers’ standout is at a lights-out 28.6 points with 13 treys in the last seven games. … Ja’syah James is at 10.0 points in Octorara’s last five games, including a career-best 15-point night vs. Lancaster Mennonite. … Last four games for Pequea Valley sniper Brooke Liney: 11.3 points and 11 3’s, including a career-high 19 points with four bombs in a win over Annville-Cleona, and a 16-point, 4-triple game in a victory over Susquenita, as the new-look Braves are picking up some late-season steam.

MONDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 2

1-GAME PLAYOFF

Elizabethtown vs. Ephrata at Cocalico, 6 p.m.

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

Lebanon at Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.

Warwick at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Conestoga Valley, 8 p.m.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVER

Donegal at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Elco at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Octorara at Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Palmyra at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.

