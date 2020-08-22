When the PIAA voted to approve the start of fall sports across state, Lancaster-Lebanon League officials quickly finalized their plans for the regular season and playoff structures.

Here the key dates to circle on the L-L League’s master schedule moving forward:

Monday, Aug. 24 — Golf practice begins.

Thursday, Aug. 27 — Golf matches begin.

Monday, Aug. 31 — Football heat acclimatization practices begin.

Friday, Sept. 4 — All fall practices begin.

Tuesday, Sept. 8 — Junior high practices begin.

Sept. 17-18-19 weekend — First football games.

Tuesday, Sept. 22 — All other fall sports games begin.

Here is how the L-L will conduct its playoffs:

Golf: Team and individual finals are Sept. 21 at Meadia Heights in Lancaster, 9 a.m.

Girls tennis: Team tournament first round is Friday, Oct. 2 and team finals are Monday, Oct. 5. … The three section champions qualify for the team tourney; the team with the best District 3 power rating will receive a bye into the finals, with the other two teams playing a semifinal match. The team with the better district ranking will host the semifinal. … The singles/doubles flight tournaments will begin Thursday, Oct. 8 and continue Saturday Oct. 10 and Monday, Oct. 12. The league announced that it is still determining how the singles and doubles brackets will be set up. Stay tuned.

Boys cross country: Finals are Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Ephrata Middle School, 4 p.m. Rain date is Oct. 22.

Girls cross country: Finals are Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Ephrata Middle School, 4 p.m. Rain date is Oct. 22.

Girls and boys soccer: Only the section champions will qualify for the tournament; semifinals are Monday, Oct. 26 and the finals are Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Field hockey: Only the section champions will qualify for the tournament, with the Section 1 winner playing the Section 4 champ and the Section 2 winner playing the Section 3 champ in the semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 27. The championship match is Thursday, Oct. 29.

Girls volleyball: Only the three section champions will qualify for the tournament, and the team with the best District 3 power rating will receive a bye into the championship match. The other two teams will meet in the semifinals on Wednesday, Oct. 28, and the championship match is Thursday, Oct. 29 at Cocalico.

