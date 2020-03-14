With high school sports on hold during the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s two-week freeze on extracurricular activities because of coronavirus concerns, local athletes are looking for some answers.

They could be getting some as early as this coming week.

Several District Three league executive presidents — including Lancaster-Lebanon League director Ron Kennedy — are set to huddle at Donegal on Monday to discuss where everyone stands, now that Gov. Tom Wolf has mandated the closure of all Pennsylvania school districts through March 27.

“Of course people are going to want updates about what’s going on, and we’ll certainly make the best with what we have in front of us for now,” Kennedy said. “All of the leagues in our area want to be on the same page, so we’re going to sit down and brainstorm and see where we’re at.”

“But honestly,” Kennedy added, “there is no official game plan at this time. We just don’t know, and we have no official word from the PIAA about what will be happening moving forward. All we know for now is that everyone is out for two weeks. That’s it.”

Kennedy said he hopes directors from the Mid-Penn Conference, the Berks County Interscholastic Athletic Association and the York/Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association will be in attendance for Monday’s meeting.

“We haven’t heard anything about the spring sports season being canceled, just that everyone is in a two-week hiatus period,” Kennedy said. “So we’re all in this holding pattern for now. That’s where we’re at. We’d like to talk as a group about what could potentially happen coming out of that two-week hiatus, and where everyone stands.”

Some options could include truncated seasons or smaller playoff brackets for spring sports. And here’s another factor: Teams are supposed to have 15 days of practice before beginning a season, and that didn’t happen in every case so far for the spring sports squads.

“Again,” Kennedy warned, “we simply don’t know. People are afraid that the spring season is going be canceled, but we certainly can’t say that. So we’re going to talk, and we’ll all get through this two-week hiatus safe and sound and see where everyone stands.”

In a social media post on Saturday morning, District Three officials said: “School, practices, scrimmages, contests are shut down for now. That’s prudent. We have decided to monitor the sports aspect of this matter in conjunction with the CDC and PA Department of Health directives. That, too, is prudent. Nothing wrong with waiting and seeing at this point.”

The PIAA boys and girls state basketball playoffs and the Class 2A state swimming and diving championships are currently on hold from the winter sports season. The only spring sport that started is boys tennis; the remainder of the spring sports were supposed to start on March 20. But everything is on pause per the two-week hiatus from the PIAA, and the school closure mandate from Gov. Wolf.

Kennedy and his colleagues, at the very least, will begin mapping out what the athletic calendar might look like in the coming weeks if and when the hiatus is lifted.

“They canceled the NCAA tournaments and they postponed all the major sports and even the Masters (golf tournament),” Kennedy said. “There are bigger events out there than high school sports not being played. So we’ll be diligent and make the best decisions at the end of the day.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77