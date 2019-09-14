Warwick poked and prodded and sliced its way through the Ephrata defense in the second half Saturday, looking to add to the 1-0 lead it had picked up early in the nonleague game in Lititz. The Ephrata defense, and sophomore goalkeeper Braeden Sorensen, had kept the Warriors at bay, but in the 70th minute, Ryan Ciano sent a shot high into the right side of the net, providing Warwick the insurance it needed in a 2-0 victory under a rain-showery September sky.
"We keep getting better every game," said Matt Wagner, a first-year head coach for the Warriors (3-1-1). "The more disciplined we become, the more chances we create, and the more likelihood is that we'll score. That's what it is."
GOAL, Warwick. Ryan Ciano pads the Warriors' lead at 69:21. They lead Ephrata, 2-0. pic.twitter.com/JK0m5fTDfE— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) September 14, 2019
Warwick created chances in the first half by using its size advantage in the middle of the field. The Warriors' Trey George sealed off the midfield line from Ephrata's attempting attackers, turning play back into the Mountaineers' end of the field.
"We were able to exploit that middle of the field," Wagner said, "and he found the gaps there and was able to progress into an attack when we transitioned from defense to offense."
That attack created four corner-kick chances in the first 10 minutes, including a flurry of three in succession that culminated with a goal from Drew Schwartz, who put a shot on goal that just crossed the line before an Ephrata defender put a sliding stop to it in the 10th minute.
"They were bigger, stronger and more physical," Ephrata coach Rob Deininger said of the Warriors. "A year from now or two years from now, we'll be the same as them with the strength. We have the skill, and we have the ability. We're just not as quick, being so young."
Down three starting seniors due to injuries and a college visit, the Mountaineers (3-2-1) picked up a pair of chances from Angel Gonzalez-Garcia, who drew a foul and a free kick in the 32nd minute, and he later pressured the Warwick back line to earn his team a corner kick. Goalkeeper Boston Libhart (two saves) and the Warwick defense turned away the rare opportunities.
Free kick for Ephrata's Cole Tiesi goes toward the Warwick goal. Boston Libhart stops it to keep the Warriors' 1-0 lead intact 32 minutes in. pic.twitter.com/ybJNrL7BVW— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) September 14, 2019
"For where we're at in the season," Deininger said, "with three freshmen and five sophomores starting, I'm pleased."
At the other end, the Warriors laid seige to the Ephrata end, threading passes, earning 12 corner kicks and firing 13 shots on goal, where Sorensen turned away 11.
"He's had a fabulous season for us so far," Deininger said of Sorensen, who succeeded Cole Hummel, who was last year's Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two Co-Player of the Year as a senior. "He's been fantastic, just picking up from where our goaltender was last year."
Warwick has been stringing together some offensive chances. Ephrata's Braeden Sorensen gets a hand on this shot and makes a diving stop on the ensuing corner chance. It's still 1-0 Warwick. pic.twitter.com/mGrxEckkGY— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) September 14, 2019
But with patience and persistence, the Warriors added to their lead with Ciano's second-half goal.
"They're young," Wagner said of his players, "and they're learning on the fly, and they're doing a good job."