Center Michal Menet, defensive end Shaka Toney, safety Lamont Wade, quarterback Sean Clifford, defensive back Jonathan Sutherland, tight end Pat Freiermuth, linebacker Jesse Luketa and kicker/punter Jordan Stout have been named captains of the Penn State football team, head coach James Franklin announced Friday.

Menet, a fifth-year senior, is from Exeter High School in Berks County. Toney is also a fifth-year senior. Wade is a senior, Clifford and Sutherland redshirt juniors and Freiermuth, Luketa and Stout juniors.

Clifford, Freiermuth, Menet and Sutherland are captains for the second straight season.

The Nittany Lions, ranked ninth in the country in the Associated Press poll, open the season Oct. 24 at Indiana.

The home opener is a week later, Oct. 31, when Penn State faces sixth-ranked Ohio State.