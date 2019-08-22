Following a winless 2015 season, Penn Manor had nowhere to go but up.
The Comets won twice in 2016, then three times the next season. It may not have been a meteoric rise, but a foundation had seemingly been laid.
Then 2018 happened — a 1-9 campaign with a mostly junior-sophomore mix that yielded too many points — 41 a game — and produced not enough offense.
But now, more than just eternal hope springs, because the Comets are older, wiser and far more experienced, with eight starters returning on both sides of the ball.
“In (Lancaster-Lebanon League) Section One, your chances are diminished when you’re counting on that many sophomores,” said coach John Brubaker, now in his fifth season. “The good thing is that all those guys are back, and that experience will help us.”
Just how much is the big question.
“We need to see some success on the scoreboard, without a doubt,” Brubaker said. “But we’re really not focusing on that as a team. If we get our preparation, effort and execution real good, our results are going to be good.”
Critical to a push to goodness will be the play of junior quarterback Luke Braas, who secured the position over the last three games of 2018.
“It’s a challenge I’m looking forward to,” Braas said. “I like the guys we have around me. We got some new coaches and they’re good. We have a good staff. I like the transition.”
About the offense
Braas, who completed 41 of 101 passes for 770 yards last season, will direct the spread pistol with seven other returning starters, including senior Aaron Gale at receiver, senior running back Josh Gibson and junior RB Isaiah Stoltzfus, juniors Ben Weaver, Austin Miller, Max Jesberger and senior converted running back Nick Baker up front.
Stoltzfus and Gibson led the ground game in 2018 with 241 and 226 yards, respectively. The running game as a whole netted a tick less than 87 yards a game.
“The offensive line is the driving force,” Gibson offered as a key to more production.
About the defense
The Comets operate out of a 4-4 scheme, with again eight starters back, including leading tacklers Gibson, a defensive back, and linebacker Stoltzfus.
The same upfront force counted on to help the Comets move the ball will be counted on to stuff opposing rushers. Senior Logan Legenstein and junior Isaac Hostetter join Baker and Gale in a deep secondary.
Intangibles
Brubaker speaks enthusiastically about the extensive buy-in from all major parties.
“We’ve got buy-in from the kids, buy-in from the parents, and buy-in from the community and the school district,” he said.
“I don’t know how many times I’ve been around the Millersville area and everybody wants to know how the football team’s going to be. This summer, I’ve heard that more than ever. Get those three heads to come together right there and you’ve got a formula for success.”
Key to the season
This key to the season is brought to you by, without hesitation, Braas, Gibson and Gale, all skill position players. But probably as important, they say, is keeping fresh. A roster deep with experienced players should make that possible.
Last word
“I don’t know how many wins that’s going to take,” Brubaker said of his team’s lofty goal of making the district playoffs, “but our guys want to play more than 10 games. I like it that their aspirations are high.”