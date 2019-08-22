Elco comes into the 2019 football season with several key players returning from a team that posted an 8-3 record overall, 7-2 in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three and qualified for the District Three playoffs.
But while the Raiders do have some experience coming back, the actual number of players is small. For a team that lived on the edge in 2018 — the Raiders’ first five wins were all by seven points or fewer — it will be important not to take any steps back in the early weeks of the season.
About the offense
No surprise that junior Braden Bohannon is back as the quarterback in the Veer offense.
But in 2019, coach Bob Miller wants to be sure that Bohannon is able to utilize his teammates in the backfield. The goal is to have running backs Luke Williams and Jordan Fernandez take some of the pressure off Bohannon’s legs and arm.
But when Bohannon is throwing, he will still have three-year starter Evan Huey to get the ball to, plus Austin Martin, who returns from a back injury. The key for the offense will be how quickly the line jells, with two new guards in the mix. Center Logan Tice and tackles Ben Wargo and Hunter Hockley are back.
About the defense
Miller said that the success of the defense will hinge on the impact of the defensive line, where Hockley is back at end. John Ball did not start last year but Miller said he has made tremendous strides since last fall and could be a key for the Raiders.
Luke and Erik Williams key the linebacker corps, taking the inside positions in Elco’s 4-4 alignment. Bohannon will take free safety, while Huey, Virdicio Chekanov and Austin Martin will line up at cornerback. Landon Gettle and Reece Shuey could each take placekicking duties. Shuey and Bohannon can both punt.
Intangibles
The Raiders have 36 players on the roster. Miller said there is a large freshman class waiting to come up, but the sophomore class is smaller, keeping the numbers down.
Though Miller isn’t worried about the overall total, he does have concerns about individual positions on the field if there are injuries.
Key to the season
Miller pointed to two issues, one physical and one mental, when discussing what the Raiders need to do to be successful this fall.
First, he said, the turnover ratio must improve. Second, the players must enjoy each day they put on pads. Miller feels that if the team can keep a positive attitude throughout the year, it will give extra energy to the two-way players and help them finish on top of evenly matched games.
Final word
“We really want to see more big plays and not just have three yards and a cloud of dust,” Miller said.
“It’s important to get the linemen to understand the offensive scheme more. You look at Cocalico and Annville-Cleona, their yards per carry was much higher than ours. ... (The linemen) get into the second and third level.”