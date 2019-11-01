Ryan Smith’s 6-foot, 10-inch frame is now down to 188 pounds, a significant dropoff from the 245 pounds he weighed over the summer before beginning a battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

But Smith is currently in remission. And he’s finally out of Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He was discharged Monday and is now staying at Good Shepherd Penn Partners in Philadelphia rehab facility. The next step is to regain the strength sapped from him over the last three months, first from chemotherapy and then from ensuing illnesses that left him bedridden for five weeks.

“His muscles completed depleted themselves,” mother Kim Smith said by phone Thursday night. “And on top of that he had nerve damage. ...it’s pretty much given him neuropathy in his feet. That’s the biggest holdup right now is the foot pain.”

Smith, a Lampeter-Strasburg High School alum, was squatting 350 pounds just a handful of months ago, strengthening his body for what was supposed to be his sophomore season with the NCAA Division II East Stroudsburg University men’s basketball team, with the aim to improve on a 2018-19 campaign in which he was named the PSAC East Freshman of the Year.

“The other thing that’s difficult is he squatted today, and he’s only able to squat a third of his body weight,” Kim Smith said. “He’s using hand weights that are four or five or seven pounds. He rolls his eyes like, ‘I can’t believe this is me, mom.’ I keep telling him, ‘Ryan, you have to start somewhere.’”

Smith is making progress, upgrading from walking with a walker to now walking with the help of a support person.

Today in the PT room ⁦@rsm1th_⁩ stood and passed this ball with his dad ⁦@CraigSm42243616⁩. The ball had been in that room for quite a long time. Take a look at the name on it. #thepoweroftheballisreal #god’splan pic.twitter.com/vUtCrF0pxa — Doug Kraft (@kraftsmanship) October 31, 2019

“We’re hoping next Friday he will be out of here,” Kim Smith said. “They initially said Nov. 16, which would be the following weekend. But Ryan wants to be out of here sooner.”

After that is an appointment with his oncologist to plan the next stages.

“His oncologist will lay out the next plan for a consolidation round of chemo,” Kim Smith said. “He’s in remission right now, but the next round of chemo is to keep the leukemia in remission.”

Beyond that is a possible stem cell transplant.

“I don’t know if that will change on Nov. 13,” Kim Smith said. “But 95 percent of what (his father) Craig and I have been hearing will be a stem cell transplant.”

In the meantime, Kim Smith said the family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, including the gesture from student sections across the Lancaster-Lebanon League wearing orange at football games the night of Sept. 27 - orange is the color of leukemia awareness.

“When we were in the ICU (intensive care unit), the head doctor, after hearing Ryan’s story and seeing him and knowing the condition he’s in, gave him 10 percent chance of survival,” Kim Smith said. “The only thing that kept him alive is being young and being an athlete, and the many, many people who have been praying for him.”

Follow Smith's health journey on Caringbridge.org.