While the pandemic has certainly impacted high school sports, one thing has not changed.

The Hempfield girls volleyball team is back in the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship match looking for a 19th title.

How the Knights got to the final this season, though, was quite different.

Instead of the normal eight-team format, the pandemic-condensed field is down to only the three section champs — the Knights in Section One, Garden Spot in Section Two and Lancaster Catholic in Section Three.

Hempfield, the team with the highest District Three power ranking, earned a bye and a spot in Thursday’s final (7 p.m. at Warwick), while the Spartans and Crusaders will meet at 7 Wednesday night at Cocalico for the right to join the Knights.

“I would have liked to see more teams involved,” Hempfield coach Andrew Olree admitted.

The Knights have won the last three L-L titles and 10 of the last 11, and despite losing a boatload of starters from last year’s team that made it to the state semifinals, they wrapped up a perfect 12-0 regular season with a win Monday night at Warwick.

“The girls responded well,” Olree said. “They’ve been resilient. They want to play and continue the season as long as they can.”

Emily James leads the Knights with 81 kills, while Allison Cummings has 121 digs and Emma Bitner has 258 assists and 25 aces.

“Her leadership has been a huge help,” Olree said of Bitner, a senior who has started for three years. “It makes a big difference when you have someone like her out there.”

Like Hempfield, Garden Spot made it to the state semifinals last season but only lost three starters (outside hitter, right-side hitter and libero) and comes into the playoffs with a 14-0 record.

“All of our returners this year played big roles last year,” GS coach Lauren DiPiano said. “They all contributed to that success in some way in our postseason run. Some of their roles have become bigger this season, and they have learned how to find new strengths with the personnel we have.”

Logan Martin leads the Spartans with 140 kills, while Allie King has 77 digs and Abby O’Neill has 290 assists.

“This team is very hungry to get back there,” DiPiano said. “They started their work at the end of last season already. It’s a talented group with an intense amount of drive.”

The Crusaders (11-2) are back in the playoffs for a second straight season after a late-season sweep of Octorara assured them of another section title.

“We set that goal our very first practice, and here we are,” Catholic coach Julie Hoin said. “This year’s playoff format is really rushing the process, but we are so thankful to have this opportunity.”

Sophia Wentz (92) and Julia Fisher (83) lead the Crusaders in kills, while Isabel Hoin has 90 digs and Ella Deck has 366 assists.