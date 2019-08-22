What will Cocalico do for an encore?
One year after starting 10 new full-timers on defense and then going all the way to the District Three Class 5A championship game, the Eagles are set to return a solid nucleus of vet performers, including all-state interior lineman stud Brock Gingrich, and do-it-all two-way dual-threat QB-DB Noah Palm, who is back for his fourth season as a varsity starter on defense and third on offense.
But the one number that leaps off the Eagles’ preseason page is this one: Eight.
Coach Dave Gingrich has just eight seniors on his roster, and just six of those guys played full-time last year.
“Next man up,” Brock Gingrich said. “That’s where we’re at. And that’s what we’ll do.”
Will it be enough to give Manheim Central a run for its money in the Section Two chase, and to get another stab at the Barons in the district championship? Time will tell. But Cocalico won’t lower its bar over a lack of seniors.
About the offense
Palm returns for his third season at the wheel of Cocalico’s punishing Veer attack. He was a 1,300-yard rusher with 28 TD keepers last fall, and he’s thrown just two interceptions in his varsity career. Needless to say, he’s special.
Palm will benefit from the return of speed-back Ronald Zahm, and FB Cody Shay, who steps in for all-star Garrett Longenecker, had plenty of touches last fall, so Cocalico’s backfield is in great shape.
The question mark is up front, where Gingrich, at left guard, is the only returning starter. Austin Sauder has seen time as a backup at right guard. Newbies include tackles Ryan Brubaker, Evan Haldeman, Jared White and Ben Bearinger, and center Jared Stauffer. That group must get on the same page quickly to keep Palm protected and the offense chugging.
“We lost our center, right guard and both tackles, so that’s a concern,” Dave Gingrich said. “We have a lot of work to do there. We’re anxious to see what this new group can do.”
But make no mistake about it: Having Palm back to direct traffic is a fantastic start.
“He’s everything you want in a quarterback,” Brock Gingrich said. “He’s a great player. He does it all.”
About the defense
Gingrich is a major run-stuffer up front, and Palm was an all-state pick at safety last year, after registering 100 tackles. He’s a stick machine, and was recruited by New Hampshire to play DB in college.
Five starters in all are due back on defense, with end Shawn Fester, Shay at inside ’backer and Zahm at safety flanking Gingrich and Palm. Basketball standout Trey Griffin, one of the new seniors, is out for football for the first time, and he’s expected to contribute at end.
Intangibles
Speed kills, and Cocalico should be in good shape in that department with Palm and Zahm making plays out of the backfield. Carson Nash and Steven Flinton should also be speedy playmakers on the flanks, at wideout and in the secondary.
Key to the season
Getting the new trench guys up to snuff, and fast, because Cocalico’s Veer is an intricate attack, and everyone needs to be firing.
“We’ll have to rely on our athletes and returning players until everyone else gets up to speed,” Dave Gingrich said. “But everybody in that locker room expects to win. And we’ll find a way to get better and get those wins.”
Final word
“We’ll never lower the bar; we have to keep raising it up,” Brock Gingrich said. “We’ll have a lot of youngsters playing, but that’s just how it is. It’s up to us to put the pieces together and keep working.”