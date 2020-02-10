With Saturday’s hiring of John Scott, Jr. as defensive line coach, Penn State’s football coaching staff is now, apparently, complete.
Scott replaces Sean Spencer, who left to become d-line coach of the New York Giants. Scott spent the 2019 season at South Carolina. Before that he was at Arkansas for two seasons, and before that spent two seasons with the New York Jets.
He has also had stops at Texas Tech, Georgia Southern, Louisiana-Lafayette and his alma mater, Western Carolina.
At Georgia Southern and Louisiana-Lafayette, he worked under Brent Pry, Penn State’s current defensive coordinator.
Since the 2019 season ended, Penn State head coach James Franklin has had to replace an offensive coordinator (Kirk Ciarrocca replacing Ricky Rahne, who became head coach at Old Dominion), wide receivers coach (Taylor Stubblefield replacing Gerad Parker, who became offensive coordinator at West Virginia), offensive line coach (Phil Trautwein replacing Matt Linegrover), and Spencer.
Limegrover was fired, and has since been hired as an offensive analyst by Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.
Franklin’s staff is only apparently complete because Michigan State is looking for a head coach in the wake of Mark Dantonio’s retirement. Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell was reportedly MSU's first choice, but he has confirmed via his twitter feed he turned the job down to stay at Cincinnati.
Pry has been mentioned in connection with the Michigan State job, although ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported Monday that Pry will stay at Penn State.
Franklin has given some of his assistants added titles. Special teams coordinator Joe Lorig is now outside linebackers coach. Tyler Bowen is co-offensive coordinator, in addition to tight ends coach and offensive recruiting coordinator.
Ju’Juan Seider is now running game coordinator in addition to running backs coach.