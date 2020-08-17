With heat acclimatization practice now two weeks away, and with fall teams across the board waiting official word from the PIAA about the fate of their seasons, the L-L League has pulled the trigger on a couple of football schedule changes moving forward.

Wilson, left scrambling for a Sept. 18 opener because the Bulldogs’ original opponent, Martin Luther King, had its Philadelphia Public League season canceled, will keep their nonleague, crosstown rival Governor Mifflin after all.

Mifflin was supposed to play Cedar Crest that night; instead, the Mustangs will now play at Wilson on Sept. 18 to keep that rivalry game going. Cedar Crest, meanwhile, will now host Manheim Central on Sept. 18. The Barons were supposed to play Perkiomen Valley on that date, but PV, in District 1, had its season pushed back, so Central will now stay close to home and play Cedar Crest, a bordering school right up 72 North.

The league also flip-flopped two dates: Chairperson Tommy Long pushed the mandated crossover games from Sept. 25 to Oct. 30, and moved the Oct. 30 section finales back to Sept. 25, and those games will now be the section openers.

District 3 announced last week that it will end the power points races on Oct. 26, meaning those Week 10 games wouldn’t count toward your final power ranking. With the playoff brackets set after 9, the teams qualifying for the playoffs could opt out of those Week 10 games for the playoffs. The league decided teams should play their five head-to-head section games first, and moved the crossover back to the final regular-season date accordingly.

Teams were also given the option to add another game the first week of November if they don’t make the playoffs. Nothing official yet, but Cedar Crest and Lebanon have discussed playing their annual Cedar Bowl rivalry game, and Garden Spot and Elizabethtown have discussed adding a nonleague game the first week in November.

The new Sept. 25 schedule, featuring section openers:

All games at 7 p.m.

Cedar Crest at McCaskey

Penn Manor at Hempfield

Wilson at Manheim Township

Manheim Central at Cocalico

Warwick at Conestoga Valley

Elizabethtown at Solanco

Garden Spot at Ephrata

Donegal at Lancaster Catholic

Lampeter-Strasburg at Lebanon

Annville-Cleona at Elco

Northern Lebanon at Octorara

Columbia at Pequea Valley

The new Oct. 30 schedule, featuring crossover games:

All games at 7 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Elizabethtown

Warwick at Hempfield

Cocalico at Manheim Township

McCaskey at Conestoga Valley

Solanco at Penn Manor

Wilson at Manheim Central

Ephrata at Columbia

Elco at Donegal

Pequea Valley at Garden Spot

Lancaster Catholic at Annville-Cleona

Lebanon at Octorara

Northern Lebanon at Lampeter-Strasburg

