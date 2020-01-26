With just over a week to go in the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls’ basketball section races — the final night of league play is Feb. 4 — here is where everyone stands at the top of the stretch drive.

The top two finishers in each section qualify for the league playoffs, which begin Feb. 6 with the play-in round: Section 3 runner-up vs. Section 5 runner-up and Section 2 runner-up vs. Section 4 runner-up.

The quarterfinals are Feb. 8; the semifinals are Feb. 11; and the championship game is set for Feb. 13 at Manheim Township at 7 p.m.

SECTION 1

The leader: Hempfield (10-0, 13-5). The Black Knights are two games clear of Manheim Township, and three games ahead of Cedar Crest with three games to go. Hempfield finishes up Tuesday at Manheim Township, Thursday vs. Elizabethtown in a crossover game, and Feb. 4 vs. McCaskey. One more win, and Hempfield clinches at least a tie for its first section championship since the 2004-05 season.

Chase pack: Manheim Township (8-2, 13-4) is two games behind Hempfield, and the Blue Streaks host the Knights in a mega showdown game on Tuesday. Township then finishes up Friday vs Penn Manor and Feb. 4 at Cedar Crest. The Streaks are just ahead of Cedar Crest for second place. … Cedar Crest (7-3, 10-9) is teetering; the Falcons — who have won three of the last four section crowns — are three behind Hempfield, and will be eliminated from section-title contention with another loss, or a Knights’ victory. Cedar Crest can still catch Township for second place, so circle their Feb. 4 meeting in Lebanon. The Falcons also play Tuesday at Penn Manor and Friday at McCaskey. Still plenty to settle in Section 1, but Hempfield is definitely in the driver’s seat.

SECTION 2

The leader: Ephrata (8-2, 14-5). The Mountaineers begin the week two games clear of Elizabethtown, and they finish up Tuesday at McCaskey for a crossover game, Friday vs. Conestoga Valley and Feb. 4 at Elizabethtown — and there could still be pieces of the puzzle to fill in when Ephrata visits E-town for the finale. Ephrata clinches no worse than a tie for its first section title since the 2015-16 season with a win Tuesday at McCaskey.

Chase pack: E-town (6-4, 13-6) is still mathematically alive to win section gold, but the Bears need a fast finish, and for someone to knock off Ephrata, making that Feb. 4 game a winner-takes-all battle royale. E-town finishes up Tuesday at Lebanon, Thursday at Hempfield in a tricky crossover tilt, and then Feb. 4 vs. Ephrata. … Warwick (5-6, 8-9) only has two league games remaining — Tuesday vs. Conestoga Valley and Friday at Lebanon — and the Warriors can only finish in second place, but need wins, and for E-town to stumble down the stretch. Three teams for two slots here, but Ephrata and E-town pretty much control their own destinies.

SECTION 3

The leader: Solanco (8-3, 10-8). The Golden Mules start the week 1 1/2 games clear of Manheim Central, which has hiccuped with four straight losses. Solanco only has two league games remaining — Tuesday vs. Cocalico and Thursday at Manheim Central for a showdown clash — and with the Barons still needing to play three games, nothing is cemented in this race just yet, although Solanco is closing in fast on clinching at least a tie for its second section title in a row.

Chase pack: Manheim Central (6-4, 12-7) finishes up Tuesday vs. Garden Spot, Thursday vs. Solanco and Feb. 4 at Cocalico. The Barons need a fast finish to catch the Golden Mules, and Thursday’s game in Manheim will have plenty riding on it, with Solanco wrapping up its section slate that night. … Lampeter-Strasburg (4-6, 7-10) is still alive for second place; the Pioneers finish up Tuesday at Lancaster Catholic for a crossover game, Friday vs. Cocalico and Feb. 4 at Garden Spot. … Cocalico (3-7, 5-13) is mathematically alive for second place; the Eagles finish up Tuesday at Solanco, Friday at L-S and Feb. 4 vs. Manheim Central — all the teams currently ahead of them in the standings. Gotta think Solanco and Central will nab the two playoff bids, but there is still a lot of maneuvering to do here.

SECTION 4

The leader: Lancaster Catholic (10-0, 14-3). The Crusaders are two games clear of Northern Lebanon, after sweeping the season series vs. the Vikings. Catholic finishes up Tuesday vs. L-S in a crossover clash, Friday vs. Donegal and Feb. 4 at Elco. The Crusaders clinch no worse than a tie for their third section championship in a row with a win Tuesday vs. L-S.

Chase pack: Northern Lebanon (8-2, 16-2) has just two losses this season, both against Catholic. The Vikes start the week two games behind the Crusaders, but two games clear of Elco, so they’re in a pretty safe spot to finish no worse than second, and to nab the L-L League playoff bid. Northern Lebanon finishes up Tuesday vs. Elco — where they’d clinch no worse than second place with a win — and then Friday vs. Octorara and Feb. 4 at Donegal. … Elco (6-4, 10-8) is hanging on by a thread on the 3-line. The Raiders, who went all the way to the L-L League finale last February, definitely need to beat Northern Lebanon on Tuesday to remain in the chase for second place. Elco then finishes up Friday at Garden Spot and Feb. 4 vs. Lancaster Catholic. So the Raiders will get one more shot at the teams directly ahead of them. FYI: Catholic has won 22 section championships, most by any L-L League team.

SECTION 5

The leader: Lancaster Country Day (8-0, 17-0). The Cougars are the lone undefeated team in the L-L League, and they’re closing in fast on their first league title, in just their second season as full-time L-L League members. Country Day finishes up Friday vs. Lebanon and Feb. 4 at Pequea Valley. Country Day has clinched at least a tie for the section title, and the Cougars would clinch it outright with a win Friday vs. the Beavers.

Chase pack: Pequea Valley (6-2, 13-4) is two games back, and finishes up Friday at Columbia and Feb. 4 vs. Lancaster Country Day. So PV needs Lebanon Catholic to knock off the Cougars on Friday, and the Braves would then need a win over Columbia on Friday to force a possible first-place showdown on Feb. 4, when Country Day goes to Kinzers. … Lancaster Mennonite (5-3, 11-9) can only finish in second place; the Blazers finish up Friday vs. Annville-Cleona and Feb. 4 vs. Columbia. Mennonite has wrapped up its season series vs. Country Day (0-2) and PV (1-1), but there is still a little work to do here.

