Columbia just needed a while to pick up the system coach Bud Kyle and his staff installed in 2017. After going 0-10 that first year, the Crimson Tide got off to an 0-3 start in ’18.
But then things began to shift.
The Tide went 3-4 in their final seven games last fall, finishing one spot shy of qualifying for the four-team District Three Class 2A playoff field. It marked quite the turnaround from that winless season. And the three victories were the program’s most since 2013.
What’s more, two of the four losses came by single-digit margins. Turn those around and the Tide would’ve leaped into the postseason. That narrow margin has served as motivation over the offseason for a Columbia team that brings back every starter from a year ago.
“A lot of them were aware going into the last week of the season that if we won that game we had the potential of going to a district playoff game,” Kyle said. “We ask these kids to set goals. And a lot of their goals is to get to a district championship game. They knew what it could have been. The potential is there. The hard work and dedication from the guys is where we came a long way from last year to this year.”
The possibility of snapping a seven-year playoff drought is within reach.
“Everybody knows what they have to do,” senior quarterback Matt McCleary said. “They have their own role. We can’t have a superstar out there trying to do what they want to do. We have to be on the same page.”
About the offense
McCleary was a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three second-team all-star last season. And he’s already getting looks from NCAA Division II PSAC programs and a couple low-level Division I colleges. He’ll direct Columbia’s spread offense with top targets in senior tight end Ryan Redding (2018 L-L Section Three honorable mention, 40 receptions, 524 yards, two TDs) and wideouts Demetrius Diaz-Ellis (2018 L-L Section Three first-team all-star, 21 receptions, 509 yards, seven TDs) and Darnell Tucker (19 receptions, 265 yards, one TD).
The ground game should also be strong with a returning O-line made up of seniors Dale Nell and Matt Gambler, juniors Jacob Bianco and Aiden Gladfelter and sophomore Collin McCarty.
That group will open holes for senior Luke McGinnis and sophomore Nate Glenn, each of whom went over 100 rushing yards last season. McCleary (195 rushing yards) is also tough to bring down when he gets outside of the pocket. And keep an eye on freshman back Stevie Revis.
About the defense
Gambler, Bianco, Nell and senior Gabe Davilla will front Columbia’s 4-4 defense. Gambler and Davilla were both L-L Section Three second-team all-stars last season.
Behind them are senior linebackers McGinnis, Redding and Julius Martinez and sophomore Robert Footman.
Juniors Diaz-Ellis and Darnell Tucker will patrol in the defensive backfield.