It’s one tournament down and two to go for local girls’ basketball teams, with the L-L League tourney in the rearview mirror and the District 3 championships now on deck.

Eighteen local teams are ready to set sail in their respective D3 classifications, as 4A Lancaster Catholic — fresh off winning its 15th league title — 2A Linden Hall and 1A Lancaster Country Day all open defense of their district crowns starting this week.

The PIAA tournament gets started the first week of March.

BRAVE NEW WORLD: What a ride for Pequea Valley, which earned a runner-up spot in Section 5 before embarking on an unforgettable journey to the L-L League title game.

Coach Jason McDonald and his Braves had to win a play-in game — a razor-thin 1-point victory over Manheim Central — just to get into the main bracket, where PV went on to beat Section 1 champ Hempfield and Section 3 champ Solanco to get to the finale opposite Lancaster Catholic.

The Crusaders won, 60-33 before a packed audience at Manheim Township, for their third title in a row. But the senior-laden Braves had the ride of their lives.

“Amazing,” McDonald said. “Talk about memories: Our kids will never forget this.”

Now PV will try and do something else for the first time in program history: Make the state playoffs. They have a pretty good shot, too; the Braves have to beat Hanover on their cozy home court in Kinzers to get in. Win (at home) and in for PV.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

THRICE AS NICE: Lancaster Catholic had to get through red-hot Section 1 runner-up Manheim Township and Section 5 champ Lancaster Country Day to get to the league finale, where the Crusaders did what they do best: Turn up the pressure, force turnovers, score in transition and make 3-pointers in their win over PV.

Catholic used that formula in all three of its victories — giving the Crusaders three league crowns in a row — as coach Charlie Detz has his club playing at a different level as the calendar has flipped to playoff time.

“This never gets old,” Detz said. “It’s important to us to win the league championship. This is a big deal around here.”

BRACKETOLOGY: Lancaster Catholic, Linden Hall and Lancaster Country Day all secured a No. 1 seed in their respective classes, as the Crusaders, Lions and Cougars are all out to defend their D3 titles.

Seven L-L League teams will be in action in first-round games on Monday and Tuesday:

In Class 6A on Monday, Section 2 champ Ephrata hosts York/Adams champ Dallastown — Mounts’ senior Gabbie Gerola-Hill needs 20 points for 1,000 in her career — Section 2 runner-up Warwick is at Red Lion, Section 1 champ Hempfield hosts Wilson and Section 1 runner-up Manheim Township welcomes Cedar Cliff.

It’s win-and-advance or lose-and-you’re-out time for that group.

On Tuesday in 5A, Section 3 champ Solanco is at Berks Catholic, Elizabethtown travels to York Suburban and Section 3 runner-up Manheim Central is at Lower Dauphin.

Ditto: A loss here, and your season is kaput.

Top-seeded Lancaster Catholic and No. 2 seed Northern Lebanon received first-round byes in 4A, and the Crusaders and Vikings will host quarterfinal games on Friday.

In 3A on Tuesday, league runner-up Pequea Valley will host Hanover and Lancaster Mennonite is at Susquenita in must-win-to-advance quarterfinal-round matchups. Those winners advance to the semifinals and qualify for the PIAA bracket; the Blazers are hoping for a return trip to the state playoffs, while PV is looking for its first PIAA appearance.

On Thursday in the 2A semifinals, Linden Hall will welcome Upper Dauphin, and a win puts the Lions back in the finale and into the state-playoff bracket.

And in 1A, Section 5 champ Lancaster Country Day will host Tuesday’s Veritas Academy vs. Lititz Christian winner on Friday, the same day Mount Calvary Christian welcomes 20-time D3 champ Lebanon Catholic.

SCORING LEADERS: Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite (26.1), Kiera Baughman, Donegal (23.7; season complete), Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon (21.8), Katie Bushong, Manheim Township (21.4), Giahny Correa, Lebanon (17.1; season complete), Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley (17.1), Maddie Knier, Manheim Central (16.8), Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day (15.2), Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata (14.8), Lauren Pyle, Warwick (14.2), Amanda Smith, Elco (14.2; season complete), Emma Drouillard, L-S (13.9; season complete), Reese Glover, Cedar Crest (13.4; season complete), Annabelle Copeland, Lancaster Country Day (13.1).

3-POINT LEADERS: Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic (69), Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata (45), Arianna Newlin, Lancaster Mennonite (45), Lauren Pyle, Warwick (45), Ainsley Raybold, E-town (43), Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon (43), Abbey Leslie, Pequea Valley (42), Reese Glover, Cedar Crest (38; season complete), Morgan Miller, Penn Manor (37; season complete), Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite (36), MacKenzie Burke, Columbia (33; season complete), Izzy Mack, Cocalico (33; season complete), Kiersten Shipton, Cocalico (32; season complete), Olivia Usner, Garden Spot (31; season complete), Jenna Dombach, Solanco (30), Malia Taylor, McCaskey (30; season complete).

MILESTONES: Active career scoring leaders heading into the D3 playoffs — Zara Zerman, senior, Northern Lebanon (1,543 points), Katie Bushong, senior, Manheim Township (1,367), Mariah Wilson, junior, Lancaster Mennonite (1,334), Ashanti Duncan, senior, Lancaster Country Day (1,284), Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic (1,125), Caroline Horst, senior, Pequea Valley (1,050), Annabelle Copeland, senior, Lancaster Country Day (1,033), Gabbie Gerola-Hill, senior, Ephrata (980), Kaela Stankiewicz, senior, Lancaster Country Day (891), Abbey Leslie, senior, Pequea Valley (754), Bethany Bills, senior, Pequea Valley (703).

NOTABLES: Hempfield is 12-2 in its last 14 games, and hosts Wilson in a regular-season nonleague rematch. The Bulldogs are just 3-5 in their last eight games, and are sparked by point guard Kaya Burkhart (16.2, 17 3’s). The Black Knights are hoping to stay hot after winning their first Section 1 crown since 2005. … Manheim Township is 7-3 in its last 10 games, and the Blue Streaks took Lancaster Catholic to the wire in the L-L League quarterfinals. … Ephrata is 12-2 in its last 14 games; the Mounts were KO’d by Lancaster Country Day in the L-L League quarterfinals after winning their first Section 2 title since 2016. … Warwick finished the regular season riding a 5-game winning streak before being tripped up by Northern Lebanon in the L-L League play-in game. The Warriors are 7-3 in their last 10 games. … Elizabethtown carries a 4-game losing streak into districts, but the Bears had a 3-game winning streak before that to hang in the Section 2 race and ultimately clinch a D3 bid. Three of those four losses down the stretch were against D3 qualifiers: 6A Red Lion, Section 1 champ Hempfield and Section 2 champ Ephrata. … Manheim Central is on a 3-game losing skid — and the Barons are just 1-6 in their last seven games — but they secured a second-place finish in Section 3 and qualified for the league and D3 brackets. … Solanco is 7-2 in its last nine games, and reached the L-L League semifinals, so the Golden Mules have some momentum in their corner. Last year Solanco garnered the No. 1 seed in the 5A bracket, and had plenty of bull’s-eyes on their backs. This year, as the No. 9 seed, all of that pressure is off the Golden Mules. … Lancaster Catholic is riding an 8-game winning streak, and now owns Section 4 and L-L League banners. The top-seeded Crusaders seem primed for another deep postseason trip, as they angle for their third D3-4A prize in a row. … Northern Lebanon is 6-2 in its last seven games, and those setbacks were against league champ Lancaster Catholic and vs. Solanco in the league quarterfinals. Section 4 rivals Catholic (1-seed) and Northern Lebanon (2-seed) are on a collision course for the big court in the Giant Center. … Pequea Valley is 7-1 in its last eight games, and takes a ton of momentum into districts. Those seven victories include dubs against Lancaster Country Day, Manheim Central, Hempfield and Solanco — all D3 playoff qualifiers, and all in crunch time. … Lancaster Mennonite is on a 3-game winning streak, but the Blazers have been idle since Feb. 4. If they can get past Susquenita on Tuesday, they’ll return to the state playoffs for the second year in a row; Mennonite beat Susquenita last year to clinch a seed in states. The rematch is for a 3A semifinal spot and a PIAA bid. … Lancaster Country Day is just 1-3 in its last four games, but what a season for the Cougars, who were 18-0 out of the gates. Country Day secured the Section 5 title, reached the L-L League semifinals, and now hits districts as the 1-seed in 1A, where the Cougars will go for back-to-back crowns. … Lebanon Catholic is 3-1 in its last four games, and the Beavers have an interesting matchup against Mount Calvary Christian, the CCAC runner-up.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage

SINGLE-GAME SCORING MARKS FOR 2019-20

40 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Donegal, Feb. 4

35 points — Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata vs. Conestoga Valley, Jan. 31

35 points — Olivia Usner, Garden Spot vs. Columbia, Jan. 14

34 points — Emma Drouillard, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Donegal, Dec. 16

34 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lancaster Country Day, Dec. 13

33 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Octorara, Jan. 28

33 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Lancaster Catholic, Jan. 31

32 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Dec. 16

32 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lebanon Catholic, Dec. 16

32 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Trinity, Jan. 13

31 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Garden Spot, Dec. 20

31 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Conestoga Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata vs. McCaskey, Jan. 28

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Pequea Valley, Dec. 18

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Constitution, Dec. 21

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Cocalico, Jan. 4

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Columbia, Dec. 10

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Elco, Jan. 9

30 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 7

30 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Jan. 14

30 points — Emma Drouillard, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Lancaster Catholic, Jan. 28

30 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Daniel Boone, Dec. 27

30 points — Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic vs. Donegal, Jan. 31

30 points — Amanda Smith, Elco vs. Donegal, Jan. 24

30 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Brandywine Heights, Dec. 10

29 points — Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Jan. 21

29 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Annville-Cleona, Dec. 20

29 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Pequea Valley, Jan. 21

29 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Annville-Cleona, Jan. 31

28 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Northern Lebanon, Feb. 4

28 points — Maddie Knier, Manheim Central vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 6

28 points — Amanda Smith, Elco vs. Donegal, Jan. 9

27 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Jan. 16

27 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Red Lion, Jan. 30

27 points — Giahny Correa, Lebanon vs. New Oxford, Dec. 28

27 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Octorara, Jan. 9

27 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Jan. 21

27 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Columbia, Jan. 31

27 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Oley Valley, Dec. 9

27 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lebanon Catholic, Jan. 17

27 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. McCaskey, Dec. 28

27 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Elco, Jan. 10

26 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. McCaskey, Jan. 25

26 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Feb. 4

26 points — Giahny Correa, Lebanon vs. Elizabethtown, Jan. 28

26 points — Lauren Pyle, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Jan. 28

26 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. York, Jan. 25

26 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Dec. 6

26 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Manheim Central, Jan. 23

25 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Elco, Jan. 24

25 points — Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day vs. Wyomissing, Dec. 28

25 points — Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Jan. 8

25 points — Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata vs. Solanco, Dec. 12

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Biglerville, Dec. 6

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Dec. 18

25 points — Abbey Leslie, Pequea Valley vs. Hempfield, Feb. 8

25 points — Lauren Pyle, Warwick vs. Schuylkill Valley, Jan. 25

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Blue Mountain, Dec. 7

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Camp Hill, Jan. 9

25 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Annville-Cleona, Jan. 25