Believe it or not, the finish line of the girls’ basketball regular season arrives this week; L-L League teams will wrap up section play on Tuesday, with the league playoffs set to get started on Thursday.

Teams have until the end of the week to gather District 3 power points, so that jockeying has officially hit the stretch drive.

Here is where everyone stands in those district races as the last week of regular-season games commences:

CLASS 6A

Qualifiers: 12

L-L League teams inside the window: Manheim Township (16-5) is sixth; Section 1 champ Hempfield (16-5) is seventh; Section 2 champ Ephrata (16-5) is eighth; Warwick (11-9) is 12th and in, but directly on the cut line.

L-L League teams on the bubble: Cedar Crest (11-10) is 14th; Penn Manor (7-14) is 16th; Lebanon (5-15) is 19th.

Notable: Still plenty of work to do right around the bubble line at No. 12; Warwick has a nonleague game on Tuesday vs. Section 3 champ Solanco — No. 10 in D3-5A — and Cedar Crest hosts No. 6 Manheim Township on Tuesday. Tack on No. 13 Cedar Cliff (12-7), and there should/could be some movement for the coveted No. 12 spot in the coming days. … Central Dauphin (17-1) is No. 1 and defending champ Cumberland Valley (13-2 vs. PIAA teams) is at No. 2; they split their Mid-Penn Commonwealth season series. … L-L League teams are bunched at 6-7-8; Ephrata still must tangle with 5A No. 8 Elizabethtown on Tuesday. … Hempfield wraps up Tuesday vs. D3-6A No. 23 McCaskey (3-18).

CLASS 5A

Qualifiers: 16, the largest bracket in the lot.

L-L League teams inside the window: Elizabethtown (13-8) is eighth; Section 3 champ Solanco (13-8) is 10th; Section 3 runner-up Manheim Central (13-8) is 11th.

L-L League teams on the bubble: Lampeter-Strasburg (8-12) is 19th.

Notable: Mechanicsburg (20-0) starts the last week of regular-season play atop this bracket, and the Wildcats are one of three undefeated teams left standing in D3, along with Lancaster Country Day (18-0 in 2A) and Delone Catholic (22-0 in 3A). … E-town has a key game Tuesday at home vs. 6A No. 8 Ephrata, which the Bears need to win to lock up an L-L League playoff bid. … Solanco has a nonleague game Tuesday vs. 6A No. 12 Warwick, so there could still be some last-second changes here. … L-S, which fell to 6A No. 6 Manheim Township on Saturday, needs two wins and help, with East Pennsboro (12-8), Susquehannock (8-13) and Muhlenberg (8-13) all ahead of the Pioneers, duking it out for the last spot at No. 16.

CLASS 4A

Qualifiers: 10

L-L League teams inside the window: Lancaster Catholic (17-3) is first; Northern Lebanon (18-2) is second.

L-L League teams on the bubble: Elco (11-10) is 11th, currently the first team out.

Notable: Lancaster Catholic is the two-time reining champ in this bracket, and the Crusaders have an intriguing nonleague game on Monday at reigning D3-2A champ — and top-ranked — Linden Hall. Lancaster Catholic’s three losses: Bermudian Springs (D3-4A No. 3), Trinity (D3-3A No. 2) and undefeated 4A state-champ Bethlehem Catholic. … Northern Lebanon’s two losses are both against Lancaster Catholic in L-L League Section 4 play: 50-47 in OT in Fredericksburg on Jan. 3, and 42-35 in Lancaster on Jan. 21; both hotly contested games. … Elco is behind Schuylkill Valley (0.581 to 0.565) for the 10th and final slot here; the Raiders finish up Tuesday at home vs. Lancaster Catholic, in what likely will be a win-or-go-home scenario. Schuylkill Valley (14-7) finishes up Monday against D3-4A No. 9 Fleetwood (12-8).

CLASS 3A

Qualifiers: 6

L-L League teams inside the window: Pequea Valley (15-5) is third; Lancaster Mennonite (12-9) is fifth.

L-L League teams on the bubble: Columbia (6-15) is 10th.

Notable: Defending PIAA-3A state-champ Delone Catholic towers over the field here; the Squirettes wrapped up their regular season at 22-0, and they’re gearing up for the York/Adams playoff bracket. … Pequea Valley has a key L-L League Section 5 game on Tuesday vs. D3-2A No. 1 — and defending champ — Lancaster Country Day. The Braves also get 5A No. 31 Waynesboro (0-19) in a nonleague game on Monday. … Mennonite finishes up Tuesday vs. No. 10 Columbia.

CLASS 2A

Qualifiers: 4, so it’s straight to the semifinals in this bracket.

Local teams inside the window: Linden Hall (15-1 vs. PIAA opponents) is first.

Notable: Linden Hall added an intriguing nonleague game on Monday at home vs. D3-4A No. 1 Lancaster Catholic. Win or lose, the Lions are very safe for the No. 1 seed here, as Linden Hall will go for a repeat in this bracket. … York Catholic (12-10) is No. 2, Steel-High (12-6) is No. 3 and Upper Dauphin (13-6) is No. 4. If those seeds hold, Linden Hall would get UD in the semifinals; the Lions topped York Catholic for last year’s title.

CLASS 1A

Qualifiers: 10

Local teams inside the window: L-L League Section 5 champ Lancaster Country Day (18-0) is first; Mount Calvary Christian (14-5) is fourth; Veritas Academy (11-7) is fifth; Lebanon Catholic (10-11) is sixth; Lititz Christian (8-7) is 10th.

Notable: Lancaster Country Day is the defending champ — the Cougars clipped No. 2 Greenwood (16-4) in last year’s finale — and they finish up Tuesday vs. D3-3A No. 3 Pequea Valley and Thursday vs. 6A No. 19 Lebanon, before embarking in the L-L League playoffs. … Lebanon Catholic, the 20-time champ in this bracket, has D3-3A No. 13 Annville-Cleona (3-18) on Tuesday. The Beavers fell at Country Day last week, when the Cougars clinched the Section 5 championship.

