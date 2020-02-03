Linden Hall vs Columbia-Girls Basketball
Columbia's Jada Dyson (42) goes up for a shot as Linden Hall’s Favour Mbeledeogu (32) defends during first half action of a non-league girls basketball game at Columbia High School Monday Jan.13, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Believe it or not, the finish line of the girls’ basketball regular season arrives this week; L-L League teams will wrap up section play on Tuesday, with the league playoffs set to get started on Thursday.

Teams have until the end of the week to gather District 3 power points, so that jockeying has officially hit the stretch drive.

Here is where everyone stands in those district races as the last week of regular-season games commences:

CLASS 6A

Qualifiers: 12

L-L League teams inside the window: Manheim Township (16-5) is sixth; Section 1 champ Hempfield (16-5) is seventh; Section 2 champ Ephrata (16-5) is eighth; Warwick (11-9) is 12th and in, but directly on the cut line.

L-L League teams on the bubble: Cedar Crest (11-10) is 14th; Penn Manor (7-14) is 16th; Lebanon (5-15) is 19th.

Notable: Still plenty of work to do right around the bubble line at No. 12; Warwick has a nonleague game on Tuesday vs. Section 3 champ Solanco — No. 10 in D3-5A — and Cedar Crest hosts No. 6 Manheim Township on Tuesday. Tack on No. 13 Cedar Cliff (12-7), and there should/could be some movement for the coveted No. 12 spot in the coming days. … Central Dauphin (17-1) is No. 1 and defending champ Cumberland Valley (13-2 vs. PIAA teams) is at No. 2; they split their Mid-Penn Commonwealth season series. … L-L League teams are bunched at 6-7-8; Ephrata still must tangle with 5A No. 8 Elizabethtown on Tuesday. … Hempfield wraps up Tuesday vs. D3-6A No. 23 McCaskey (3-18).

CLASS 5A

Qualifiers: 16, the largest bracket in the lot.

L-L League teams inside the window: Elizabethtown (13-8) is eighth; Section 3 champ Solanco (13-8) is 10th; Section 3 runner-up Manheim Central (13-8) is 11th.

L-L League teams on the bubble: Lampeter-Strasburg (8-12) is 19th.

Notable: Mechanicsburg (20-0) starts the last week of regular-season play atop this bracket, and the Wildcats are one of three undefeated teams left standing in D3, along with Lancaster Country Day (18-0 in 2A) and Delone Catholic (22-0 in 3A). … E-town has a key game Tuesday at home vs. 6A No. 8 Ephrata, which the Bears need to win to lock up an L-L League playoff bid. … Solanco has a nonleague game Tuesday vs. 6A No. 12 Warwick, so there could still be some last-second changes here. … L-S, which fell to 6A No. 6 Manheim Township on Saturday, needs two wins and help, with East Pennsboro (12-8), Susquehannock (8-13) and Muhlenberg (8-13) all ahead of the Pioneers, duking it out for the last spot at No. 16.

CLASS 4A

Qualifiers: 10

L-L League teams inside the window: Lancaster Catholic (17-3) is first; Northern Lebanon (18-2) is second.

L-L League teams on the bubble: Elco (11-10) is 11th, currently the first team out.

Notable: Lancaster Catholic is the two-time reining champ in this bracket, and the Crusaders have an intriguing nonleague game on Monday at reigning D3-2A champ — and top-ranked — Linden Hall. Lancaster Catholic’s three losses: Bermudian Springs (D3-4A No. 3), Trinity (D3-3A No. 2) and undefeated 4A state-champ Bethlehem Catholic. … Northern Lebanon’s two losses are both against Lancaster Catholic in L-L League Section 4 play: 50-47 in OT in Fredericksburg on Jan. 3, and 42-35 in Lancaster on Jan. 21; both hotly contested games. … Elco is behind Schuylkill Valley (0.581 to 0.565) for the 10th and final slot here; the Raiders finish up Tuesday at home vs. Lancaster Catholic, in what likely will be a win-or-go-home scenario. Schuylkill Valley (14-7) finishes up Monday against D3-4A No. 9 Fleetwood (12-8).

CLASS 3A

Qualifiers: 6

L-L League teams inside the window: Pequea Valley (15-5) is third; Lancaster Mennonite (12-9) is fifth.

L-L League teams on the bubble: Columbia (6-15) is 10th.

Notable: Defending PIAA-3A state-champ Delone Catholic towers over the field here; the Squirettes wrapped up their regular season at 22-0, and they’re gearing up for the York/Adams playoff bracket. … Pequea Valley has a key L-L League Section 5 game on Tuesday vs. D3-2A No. 1 — and defending champ — Lancaster Country Day. The Braves also get 5A No. 31 Waynesboro (0-19) in a nonleague game on Monday. … Mennonite finishes up Tuesday vs. No. 10 Columbia.

CLASS 2A

Qualifiers: 4, so it’s straight to the semifinals in this bracket.

Local teams inside the window: Linden Hall (15-1 vs. PIAA opponents) is first.

Notable: Linden Hall added an intriguing nonleague game on Monday at home vs. D3-4A No. 1 Lancaster Catholic. Win or lose, the Lions are very safe for the No. 1 seed here, as Linden Hall will go for a repeat in this bracket. … York Catholic (12-10) is No. 2, Steel-High (12-6) is No. 3 and Upper Dauphin (13-6) is No. 4. If those seeds hold, Linden Hall would get UD in the semifinals; the Lions topped York Catholic for last year’s title.

CLASS 1A

Qualifiers: 10

Local teams inside the window: L-L League Section 5 champ Lancaster Country Day (18-0) is first; Mount Calvary Christian (14-5) is fourth; Veritas Academy (11-7) is fifth; Lebanon Catholic (10-11) is sixth; Lititz Christian (8-7) is 10th.

Notable: Lancaster Country Day is the defending champ — the Cougars clipped No. 2 Greenwood (16-4) in last year’s finale — and they finish up Tuesday vs. D3-3A No. 3 Pequea Valley and Thursday vs. 6A No. 19 Lebanon, before embarking in the L-L League playoffs. … Lebanon Catholic, the 20-time champ in this bracket, has D3-3A No. 13 Annville-Cleona (3-18) on Tuesday. The Beavers fell at Country Day last week, when the Cougars clinched the Section 5 championship.

COMPLETE DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS

