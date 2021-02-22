The District 3 deadline — Saturday — is now staring everyone directly in the face. So this is a mega important week for the race for power points, and a spot in the district playoffs, which begin March 2.

League playoff games do not count toward the power ratings, but any regular-season games completed before 11:59 p.m. on Saturday count. Here’s where everyone stands heading into the final week of regular-season action …

CLASS 6A (12 team qualify)

No. 1: Cumberland Valley (15-0).

L-L League tie-in: 4. Hempfield (11-4), 5. Ephrata (10-3), 9. Cedar Crest (9-5), 10. Manheim Township (8-7), 12. Warwick (6-5).

Bubble teams: 16. Penn Manor (4-8), 20. Conestoga Valley (2-9), 22. Lebanon (2-14), 24. McCaskey (1-11).

Notes: Cumberland Valley is coming off a huge week; the Eagles picked up wins against No. 2 Central Dauphin and vs. D3-4A No. 1 — and previously unbeaten — Delone Catholic, so coach Bill Wolf’s crew is picking up some major steam heading toward the postseason. … Hempfield and Ephrata will be involved in playoff games this week; Ephrata has a 1-game playoff vs. Elizabethtown on Monday for a spot in the league playoffs, and Hempfield will host 3A No. 4 Lancaster Mennonite in a league semifinal on Thursday. Those games will not count in the power ratings. … Warwick starts the week directly on the bubble line at No. 12, and it’ll be a busy week for the Warriors, with games vs. 6A combatants Cedar Crest, Penn Manor and McCaskey, plus a PPD date vs. Muhlenberg still on the docket. Warwick must take care of its own business, while trying to fend off the likes of No. 13 Wilson, No. 14 Harrisburg and No. 15 Carlisle. … Manheim Township might have saved its postseason chances with a clutch win over 5A No. 5 Elizabethtown last week.

CLASS 5A (16 teams qualify)

No. 1: Shippensburg (13-1).

L-L League tie-in: 5. Elizabethtown (10-2), 6. Cocalico (13-2), 12. Manheim Central (10-6), 13. Lampeter-Strasburg (7-5).

Bubble teams: 18. Solanco (8-10), 23. Garden Spot (4-12), 29. Donegal (0-11).

Notes: Shippensburg, No. 2 Gettysburg (13-1) and No. 3 Mechanicsburg (14-3) are duking it out for the 1-line as the deadline nears. … E-town and Cocalico have L-L League playoff games this week, and those won’t count toward the power ratings. … Manheim Central hasn’t played since Feb. 16, and the Barons won’t play again until Saturday — deadline day — with a makeup game vs. Donegal. That’s a long layoff, but Central starts the week safely inside the bubble. … L-S had a game vs. 2A No. 1 Linden Hall canceled; the Pioneers should be safe, but Northern York, Hershey and Fleetwood are pushing. … Garden Spot has won four out of five, including victories over Solanco and 4A No. 16 Northern Lebanon.

CLASS 4A (10 teams qualify)

No. 1: Delone Catholic (15-1).

L-L League tie-in: 3. Lancaster Catholic (9-2), 7. Elco (12-5).

Bubble teams: 16. Northern Lebanon (6-8), 22. Octorara (0-10).

Notes: Delone Catholic fell to 6A No. 1 Cumberland Valley on Saturday for the Squirettes’ first loss. They’re still safely on the 1-line, with reigning runner-up Eastern York (14-1) at No. 2. … Elco is at Lancaster Catholic on Monday for their Section 4 finale. … Elco has a makeup game vs. Solanco still on its slate, and Lancaster Catholic has kept a make-up game vs. 3A No. 1 Trinity listed as PPD on its docket, just in case.

CLASS 3A (8 team qualify)

No. 1: Trinity (11-1).

L-L League tie-in: 4. Lancaster Mennonite (12-5).

Bubble teams: 10. Pequea Valley (4-8), 11. Annville-Cleona (5-8).

Notes: Pequea Valley must leapfrog Brandywine Heights and Oley Valley to get in, and the Braves picked up a clutch win over No. 3 Susquenita (11-2) on Saturday. Oley Valley is at Pequea Valley on Friday, by the way, as the Braves have a 4-game week. Don’t count them out. … Mennonite is out of regular-season games, and the Blazers look safe on the 4-line moving forward; they’ll play at 6A No. 4 Hempfield in a league semifinal game on Thursday. … Sure looks like Trinity and No. 2 Upper Dauphin (13-1) are on a collision course of sorts here.

CLASS 2A (4 teams qualify)

No. 1: Linden Hall (6-3).

L-L League tie-in: 2. Columbia (13-3).

Bubble team: 5. Lancaster Country Day (5-9).

Notes: Back-to-back reigning champ Linden Hall hasn’t played since beating 3A No. 4 Lancaster Mennonite back on Feb. 15; the Lions were supposed to play at Loyalsock on Saturday, but that game was canceled because of the weather. … Columbia looks completely safe for the 2-line, but Country Day — the back-to-back D3-1A champ — has some work to do to hurdle No. 4 Fairfield and get in; the Cougars have nonleague dates vs. Daniel Boone and Kennard-Dale this week, and need wins to make the bracket.

CLASS 1A (10 teams qualify)

No. 1: Harrisburg Christian (14-0).

Local tie-in: 3. Veritas Academy (13-4), 5. Mount Calvary Christian (12-5), 8. Lititz Christian (5-4), 9. Lancaster County Christian (5-6).

Bubble team: Dayspring Christian (2-14).

Notes: High-scoring Harrisburg Christian put up 84 points in a win over 2A No. 5 Lancaster Country Day last week, and Christian School of York (8-1) remains on the 2-line; those two have been 1-2 all winter. … It looks like a 4-pack of Lancaster County CCAC squads will make this bracket.

