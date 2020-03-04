State championships for high school winter sports will be contested over the next three weekends. With that in mind, the PIAA is looking to inform spectators and participants how they can lessen the possibility of getting, or spreading, the coronavirus.
The PIAA issued a press release on the coronavirus with tips like stay home if you are sick and replace hand shaking with fist pumps or elbow touches.
Medical staff will be on site at all the championships.
Here's the PIAA release about the coronavirus.
And here's a look at the state championship schedule:
-- Wrestling championships will be held this week -- Thursday, March 5 through through Saturday, March 7 -- at the Giant Center in Hershey.
-- State swimming and diving will take place at Bucknell University, Lewisburg, March 11-March 14.
-- And the state basketball titles will also be decided at the Giant Center March 19-21.