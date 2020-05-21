With baseball in his blood, Manheim Central junior ace Colton Book has bright future on mound

Baseball is in Colton Book’s blood.

Manheim Central’s junior left-handed pitcher has grown up in a baseball family; his dad Jeff was a diamond hero back in his day for Lampeter-Strasburg and later at Lock Haven University, and he’s coached for several years around the area.

The former Pioneers' standout has passed down his love of the game to his son, and the Barons' ace is enjoying every second of it.

“I think I had my first game of catch at the same time I learned how to walk,” Colton Book said. “The first time I picked up a baseball, it pretty much became my first love.”

Book started playing competitively at age 10, and by age 11 he fancied himself a pitcher — a lefty hurler with a bright future.

“I was 11 the first time I realized that I was pretty good at this,” he said.

Book did not pitch during his age 12 or age 13 seasons; fearing the dreaded Little League elbow — putting stress on the growth plates in your arm — he shut it down for two seasons to avoid injuries at an early age. When Book climbed back up on the mound at age 14, he picked up right where he left off, and he's been a top-of-the-rotation guy ever since.

Book blew away batters last spring for the Barons, pitching to the tune of a microscopic 0.35 ERA during the regular season. He was 7-0 with five shutouts, and he had 47 strikeouts in 40 innings pitched.

“Heading into districts he had given up like two earned runs the whole season,” Central skipper Jason Thompson marveled. “That’s pretty crazy.”

That’s Colton Book, and he’s parlayed his success into a Division I baseball scholarship to Stony Brook University in New York.

Book also entertained offers from Binghamton, St. Joe’s, Delaware, UMass-Lowell, La Salle and Marist. He made his verbal pledge to Stony Brook last spring so he could concentrate on his junior and senior seasons for Central.

Book made some spot appearances for the Barons in his ninth-grade year. Last spring, the 6-3, 205-pounder dominated.

“For whatever reason, it seems like left-handed high school pitchers have an advantage,” Thompson said. “Colton can throw more than one pitch at any point in the count and get it over for a strike. And that makes him really tough.”

That and his pick-off move.

If you know baseball, you know most left-handers have at least a pretty decent pick-off move to first. Book’s move is above average — way above average. Thompson said Book picked off at least a dozen base-runners last spring.

“He has one of the best left-handed pick-off moves to first base that I’ve ever seen,” Thompson said. “So even if you get a guy on first, it’s still tough to take advantage of it because you really can’t steal on him. It’s almost like an Andy Pettitte-esque move.”

For the younger crowd, Pettitte was an all-star left-handed pitcher for the New York Yankees and Houston Astros from 1995 until 2013. And he was known for his exceptional pick-off move to first.

Here are two more current-day left-handed pitchers you might have heard of: Clayton Kershaw and Chris Sale. Book said he studied Kershaw’s curve ball coming up through the ranks, and he’s a Sale fan because he has a similar, three-quarters windup and delivery.

Comparisons aside, at the end of the day Book is Book, and he prides himself on his pinpoint command and ability to pound the strike zone.

“I probably throw harder than the average high school pitcher,” he said, “but I can pretty much hit any spot with my command. I can throw three pitches for strikes.”

Fastball, breaking ball and a dastardly change up.

“He’s pretty unflappable on the mound,” Thompson said. “He’s confident in what he’s got.”

Book, who plays travel baseball for the Keystone Bombers, was hitting up to 84 miles per hour on the radar gun last spring, and this past winter he was clocked at 86.

With no Barons’ baseball this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Book is staying loose by throwing bullpen sessions, while mixing in some long toss on the side.

Book, who has two younger brothers in Central’s baseball pipeline, also makes regular trips to Camp Hill to workout out FullReps Training Center.

There, he works on pitching mechanics and weight training, and he hopes to bulk up and add fastball velocity heading into his senior year — a much-anticipated senior year for one of the top pitching talents in the L-L League.

