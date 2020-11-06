MYERSTOWN — Elco was devastatingly precise in executing a deceptively simple plan and routed Northern York 42-7 here Friday to earn a berth in the District Three Class 4A championship game.

Incredibly, Elco didn’t attempt a pass. Not even one. Didn’t need to. The Raiders’ Veer ground game was more than effective enough, and varied enough, to keep the Polar Bears’ defense under constant stress.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,’’ said Elco quarterback Braden Bohannon, whose decision-making was, as always, at the center of everything. “I don’t know that we need to change anything.’’

It means Elco (7-0) adds a playoff win to its Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four trophy, and will play for the district championship Friday against L-L League mate Lampeter-Strasburg, a 56-35 winner over Conrad Weiser on Friday.

L-S beat Elco 34-7 last year in the first round of districts.

“I’d rather play Conrad Weiser, because it’s closer,’’ said Elco two-way lineman Reilly Peiffer, who then thought for a minute and said, “I really don’t care who we play.’’

The Raiders dominated throughout, but Peiffer figured heavily in a rare and wild sequence at the end of the first half that ended the suspense.

Elco had scored on its first two possessions, including a 50-yard TD run by Bohannon on the game’s second play from scrimmage.

But Northern got a fourth-down stop in its own territory midway through the second period and started to find some traction.

It embarked on a meandering, penalty-aided-and-addled 15-play drive to Elco's 5. The Raiders defended the pass three straight times from here, including a bat-down of Jordan Heisey's pass by Peiffer on third down.

Northern brought the field goal team on the field with the clock at 24 seconds. Sophomore kicker Mason Yohn was 6 of 8 this season, including a 47-yarder.

Elco coach Bob Miller burned all his timeouts, back to back to back, to ice Yohn.

When the kick finally came, Peiffer got a big hand up again and swatted it.

“I know the guys up front were going to give me a gap,’’ Peiffer said. “We have studs everywhere.’’

The ball fluttered in the air and found the speediest Raider, freshman Jake Williams, who flew 80 yards for a touchdown.

The cliches — back-breaker, gut-punch — don’t seem adequate.

The second half was redundant. Jake Williams had a 47-yard TD sprint that showed how superfluous passing was, it came on a third and eight play.

Williams’ brother Luke, a junior and a physical pounder, had TD runs of 64 and 5 yards.

The stage will only get bigger from here on out, but the Raiders are having the kind of fun teams have when everything is working.

Bohannon credited his head coach.

“He preaches every day that this is bigger than football,’’ he said of Miller. “That’s what made this season — really, the last couple seasons — a blast. It makes you love the game even more.’’