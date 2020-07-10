Conestoga Country Club isn’t an easy golf course, and golf anywhere in the area wasn’t easy Friday, thanks from daylong rain that ranged from drizzling to driving.

Three better-balls teams - Stuart Carrihill-John Weber, Brock Fassnacht-Logan Hess, and Connor Sheehan-Derek McCarty - weathered everything to shoot seven under-par 63s in the first round of the Stadel Volvo Lanco Better-Ball.

Those three teams are at least three shots clear of everyone else. Even though the co-leaders beat par senseless, just nine teams beat it at all.

Sheehan-McCarty are the defending champs, and Sheehan continued his brilliant play, having won the Lanco Amateur for the third straight time last month. He shot 64 by himself Friday.

And that included a shank - a 6-iron off the hosel - on an uphill shot from a downhill lie on the 13th, a tough par-4.

“What can you do?’’ Sheehan said. “You just laugh it off. That’s why you have a partner.’’

Given how lights-out Sheehan was on the other 17 holes Friday, McCarty wanted it noted that, “McCarty made par (at 13). Sheehan did not.’’

Hess, a Penn Manor grad, plays college golf at Robert Morris. Fassnacht, from Warwick, plays at West Chester.

They blistered the front nine, birdieing the first three holes and cruising to a little six under-par 29, including birdies on that nine’s two toughest holes, the par-3 second and signature par-4 ninth.

Then they birdied the par-5 10th and were a surreal seven under with eight holes left. Eight straight pars ensued.

Carrihil and Weber are Conestoga members, but don’t play in a lot of Lanco events. They won the York County Golf Association’s better-ball title last year, and finished seventh in the Baltusrol Invitational, a Mid-Amateur better-ball held at the famed New Jersey club that has hosted U.S. Opens and PGA Championships.

They have also played in the United States Golf Association Four-Ball twice.

Carrihill, who was born in Zimbabwe, tried the mini-tours out of college (Charleston Southern).

“I tried to make it as a pro,’’ he said, “very briefly.’’

They also birdied the tough ninth, on a Weber chip-in. In the worst of the rain, Carrihill birdied 16 and 17, with wedge approaches and putts of 12 and 25 feet.

Hess-Fassnacht and Weber-Carrihill will play in Saturday’s final grouping, at 10:40 a.m. Sheehan-McCarty are off at 10:30, along with perennial contenders Corey Gast and K.J. Stutz, who shot 66 Friday.