Elizabethtown rallied from a 3-0 first-period deficit to earn a 6-3 victory Friday night in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division game at Klick Lewis Arena.
The Bears (4-7-1-0), with players from Elizabethtown, Donegal and Middletown, began the comeback when Elizabethtown's Caden Nagel scored on the power play with six seconds remaining in the first period. After Elizabethtown's Tyler Lawer cut the deficit to one in the second period, Nagel netted the equalizer in the period's final minute. The Elizabethtown trio of Carter Lutter, Avery Merlo and Liam Hanley posted third-period goals to push the Bears to their second win in three games. Elizabethtown goaltender Kaden Rhyder stopped 30 shots, including all 16 he faced over the final two periods.
Nate Stalnecker had scored a pair of goal for the Cougars (0-12-0-0), including one 42 seconds in to help Palmyra build an early lead. Palmyra netminder Cameron McIntyre finished the night with 13 saves.
In Other Viola Division Games
Warwick 6, Manheim Central 1: A pair of Zach Shertzer goals helped pace the Warriors (7-2-1-1) to their second win in three games. Jonathan Bergh opened the scoring at 13:59 of the first period, Cody Benjamin, Kyle Zimmerman and Hunter Deibler each added goals. and Breanna Cesavice made three saves in goal. Cody Bilby scored the loan goal for the Barons (0-13-0-0) midway through the third period, and Gage McCabe made 49 saves.
West Shore 7, Penn Manor 3: A seven-goal second-period effort helped Shore (12-1-0-0) tighten its grip on first place in the division. Nolan Zortman netted four of the goals in the period, complemented by goals from Connor Winski, Christian Holtzapple and Zakary Sooy, who also dished out two assists. Alexander Rigling stopped 15 shots to keep West Shore's season-long unbeaten streak intact. The Comets (5-7-0-0), with players from Penn Manor, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Country Day and Solanco, opened the scoring with a pair of first-period goals from Penn Manor's Thomas Bonnici and Solanco's Lukas Kowal, who later added a third-period goal. Penn Manor's Cara Jandzio turned away 26 shots in the team's sixth loss in its last seven games.
In the Bears Division
Palmyra 5, Manheim Township 1: Goaltender Jackson Bell turned away 22 of the 23 shots he faced to help the Cougars (10-1-0-1) remain atop the division standings. Four different Palmyra players scored goals, including Kyle Ziemba, who added two assists. Joshua Hixson scored for the Blue Streaks (3-9-0-0) in the middle stages of the second period, and Jared Gordon made 30 saves.
Friday's Other Scores
Bears Division
Central Dauphin 3, Hershey 2
Lower Dauphin 6, Susquehanna 0
Viola Division
Keystone 7, Annville-Cleona 2
Cedar Crest 5, Central York 0
Monday's Schedule
Viola Division
Hempfield vs. Keystone at Twin Ponds, 7:45 p.m.
Manheim Central at Susquehannock at York Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
Twin Valley vs. Annville-Cleona at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Dallastown vs. Cedar Crest at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Statistics collected from the CPIHL's website.