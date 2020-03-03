FILE - In this March 2, 1962, file photo, Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors holds a sign reading "100" in the dressing room in Hershey, Pa., after he scored 100 points as the Warriors defeated the New York Knickerbockers 169-147. Recordings reaching back to 1911, including coverage of the game, are being added to the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry on Wednesday, March 23, 2016. Each year the library chooses recordings that are "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant." This year’s picks include a wide range of music from blues, jazz and rock to country and classical, but there are also recordings of radio shows, speeches, comedy and the recording of the coverage of the fourth quarter of the game that Chamberlain scored a record-shattering 100 points in a single game. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis, File)