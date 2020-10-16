Wilson has clinched no worse than a tie for the L-L League Section One championship, after the Bulldogs sailed past Cedar Crest 41-6 in West Lawn on Friday night.

Wilson’s win, coupled with Hempfield 49-7 setback against Manheim Township, gave the Bulldogs sole possession of the top spot in the section hunt. Next Friday, Wilson hosts Hempfield. The Black Knights will need a win to force a tie, on what will be the final night of head-to-head section play.

Friday, Wilson did all of its offensive damage in the first half, cruising to a 41-0 lead at intermission against the Falcons. Jadyn Jones had three TD runs during the spree, including a 6-yard run to get the Bulldogs’ scoring onslaught started.

Kaleb Brown ripped off a 65-yard QB keeper TD run, Mason Lenart darted 26 yards for another score, and Jack Wagner booted a pair of field goals for Wilson, from 20 and 39 yards, respectively, as the Bulldogs held Cedar Crest to 39 rushing yards, 96 total yards, and seven first downs.

Ethan Heisey hauled in a 31-yard TD reception from Jay Huber to break-up the shutout for the Falcons, who wrap up section play at home next Friday against Penn Manor.