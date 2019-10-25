WEST LAWN — Following a 49-26 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One victory over McCaskey on Friday night, Wilson will roll into the postseason on a four-game winning streak.
Last season, the Bulldogs made it as far as the District Three Class 6A semifinals. This year’s playoff berth marks the program's 14th consecutive postseason appearance since 2005.
X’s and O’s
Wilson's offense opened Friday’s game with a two-play, 38-yard scoring drive, capped by a 20-yard touchdown run from senior running back Avanti Lockhart.
The Bulldogs (5-1 L-L, 9-1 overall) tacked on six more scores — a 28-yard pass to Brady Gibble, a 39-yard run from Lockhart, a 14-yard shovel pass to Mason Lenart, a 27-yard pass to Matt Fry, and two Jayden Jones runs of 9 and 18 yards — to enter halftime up 49-6.
In the second half, McCaskey’s zone gap offense, led by junior quarterback Jayon Burnside (9 of 23 passes for 104 yards with three interceptions, nine carries for 40 yards and two touchdowns) rallied, but was unable to overcome the 42-point deficit.
Key statistics
Led by junior quarterback Kaleb Brown (2 of 3 passing for 42 yards and two touchdowns with one interception) and Lockhart, Wilson’s zone read offense amassed 331 total yards (98 passing yards, 233 rushing yards).
McCaskey (0-6, 0-10), in comparison, amassed just 171 total yards of offense, and, consequently, extended its losing streak to 17 games in a row.
Stars of the game
Lockhart (four carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns) and Jones (four carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns) combined for 123 rushing yards and four scores.