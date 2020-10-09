It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to show off their bite.

On the game’s first play from scrimmage, following a 40-yard return on the opening kick, Gavin Lenart broke several tackles and went down the sideline for a 50-yard touchdown.

From there, Wilson cruised to a 41-7 win over McCaskey Friday night in Lancaster, as the Red Tornado suffered its 21st loss in a row.

The win, coupled with Hempfield’s victory at Cedar Crest, keeps the Bulldogs (3-1 overall) tied with the Black Knights atop Section One at 3-0. They play each other in two weeks in West Lawn.

McCaskey miscues: The Bulldogs took advantage of three Tornado lapses that led to three more touchdowns in the first half.

Two plays after recovering a fumble at McCaskey's 4, Wilson quarterback Kaleb Brown made it a 14-0 game with a two-yard TD plunge.

Two possessions later, McCaskey punted to Spencer Thenga, who returned it 61 yards for a score and a 21-0 lead with 2:05 still to play in the first quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, after the Bulldogs blocked a McCaskey punt, Brown hit Troy Corson for an 11-yard TD. The same duo hooked up late in the half for a 23-yard score.

Player of the game: Brown added a third touchdown pass midway through the third quarter when he found Josh Drake for a 17-yard score. Brown finished with five completions, but three were for touchdowns.

Tornado touchdown: McCaskey broke the shutout in the fourth quarter when Jose Garcia returned a Bulldogs' fumble 45 yards for a score.

Up next: McCaskey (0-4) goes on the road for the first time this season to face Penn Manor. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, return home to play Cedar Crest.

