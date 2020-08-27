There will be fall sports at Wilson.

In a special school board meeting in West Lawn on Thursday night, Wilson's school board voted 8-1 to allow Bulldogs' athletes to play sports this fall, meaning Wilson's football team will return to its familiar spot in Section One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

On Aug. 17, Wilson's board voted 5-4 to send a letter of support to the PIAA, which was still considering the fate of fall sports across the state. But last week, after the PIAA OK'd the start of sports across the Commonwealth, Wilson's extracurricular committee requested Thursday's school board meeting for a vote before the official start of the fall sports season.

Wilson extracurricular committee chair Steph Kocher cast the lone no vote Thursday. Meanwhile, superintendent Richard Faidley and athletic director Drew Kaufmann applauded the school's health and safety plan, and implored the board to vote for the start of fall sports.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Wilson's football team, which has won an L-L League-record 27 section championships and has amassed 570 overall victories, can begin heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, and the Bulldogs are set to open the season Sept. 18 against crosstown rival Governor Mifflin.

McCaskey will learn the fate of its fall sports season on Sept. 8, when the School District of Lancaster will vote to either opt out of fall sports, or approve competition for Red Tornado athletes.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage