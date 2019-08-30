SHILLINGTON — Avanti Lockhart scored three first-half touchdowns and Wilson overpowered host Governor Mifflin 61-14 in a nonleague game Friday.
The Bulldogs (2-0) led 42-0 at the half after scoring on each of their six first half possessions.
The Bulldogs had a 304-64 first half advantage in total yards, then continued to pour it on, scoring on their first three possessions of the second half to lead 61-0
Lockhart scored on a 29-yard pass-and-run and on runs of 16 and 3 yards to give Wilson a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Kaleb Brown threw three first half TD passes, including a pair to Brady Gibble from 41 and 17 yards.
The second of those, a wide receiver screen, came with 3.6 seconds left in the half.
Brown, who transferred from Mifflin after his freshman year, threw for 132 yards and ran for 64 in the opening half.
Nick Singleton, Berks’ rushing champ a year ago, had just one carry on Mifflin’s first four possessions and finished with 35 yards on nine carries.
The Mustangs (0-2) turned it over twice in the first half, on a fumble and an interception by Mason Lenhart.
Lenhart scored on runs of 33 and 65 yards.
The Mustangs scored a pair of touchdowns in the final six minutes.